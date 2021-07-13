Hourglass and Georgia May Jagger debut refillable eye shadow for preservative

“Customizable makeup meets chic durability,” is how Georgia May Jagger describes her latest beauty venture with Hourglass Cosmetics.

The model and businesswoman’s latest project with Hourglass is at the forefront of sustainability, self-expression and luxury. The two collaborated on the Hourglass Refillable Curator Eyeshadow, a collection of 100% vegan eye shadow customizable with durable, refillable packaging.

“I loved the concept when they came up with me because I love everything that is customizable, and being able to pick your own colors and ask me for my opinion is really great,” she said. Jagger has created two palettes, one for day and one for night, to allow for maximum creative opportunity when it comes to your look. “You can mix and match and create your own look within the palette. They work great on their own, but you have so many options for swapping them out and then mixing them up, as well as layering elements for a smokey eye look.

Georgia May Jagger for Hourglass RICARDO LOZANO RICARDO LOZANO

Each palette is made up of three colors: the daytime collection includes “Bee”, “Foe” and “Pow”, while the nighttime includes “Ash”, “Fog” and “Fox”. Each color has a strong price-performance ratio and the palettes range from light eyeshadows to deep purples.

“One is more of a daytime look, a sort of red eye that’s really poppy using some matte and a bit of shine,” Jagger said. “My evening palette is kind of an old version of a smokey eye for the evening… The colors are so awesome.”

And Jagger loves his color. As the co-owner of London barbershop Bleach London, she is known for doing bold hairstyles in the past, from hot pink and eggplant to even a half blue, half green look.

But the attention to stunning color rendering doesn’t just apply to Jagger hair products.

“I’m definitely into any color that really works for me, being able to express my love of colors and having fun with makeup,” Jagger said. “[I also like product] it really brings out your natural eye color, so I like to go for the opposites. Because my eyes are green, I like things like red.

Georgia May Jagger for Hourglass RICARDO LOZANO RICARDO LOZANO

However, color and the creative process weren’t the only thing that mattered to Jagger when working with Hourglass. A long-time supporter of the environment, it was imperative that she join a sustainable project. Alongside her brother Gabriel and friends like Cara Delevingne, she gets involved in Zero Project, an ocean conservation charity that helps small charities plant coral reefs, help mangroves, and adopt ocean coordinates to protect this area.

“It’s really important to think about where you are spending your money and to try and invest in brands that are truly cutting edge on how we can be sustainable in all aspects of our lives,” Jagger said. . “I’m not going to stop using makeup and my beauty products, but I like things that try to be more durable, that try to be more reusable. I think this is really the future.

Hourglass refillable pallets, available in one, three and five pan configurations, are made from tin and post-consumer recycled plastic instead of virgin plastic to create less environmental impact and reduce waste. As a result, the waste reduction is between one and five plastic bottles per pallet. Each individual eye shadow mold is made from recyclable aluminum.

“I like being able to find more durable products while still having a really beautiful and glamorous look. It looks very chic, ”Jagger said. “And you can swap out the shadows, which is great for durability, but also, if you have to attend a wedding or if you are going away for the weekend and want to have one shade for one day, then two for the. night you are able to do it.

Hourglass preservative palette hourglass hourglass

Jagger is almost always on the move. She wanted to create something versatile and fun, so that she wouldn’t have to take too many items with her. She mixes the reds and sequins from the palette for a daytime look, then goes for darker colors at night, while she uses the highlight for her inner corners.

One of the reasons she has such a strong love for makeup is her relationship with her mother, Jerry Hall. Model and actress, she taught Jagger beauty tips and tricks from a young age which she continues to use today.

“She taught me to do a red lip very early on,” Jagger said. “She does little things like putting on a little lip balm so that it doesn’t stick to your teeth. She also looks amazing with the eyeliner. In fact, she tilts her head to the side and draws her liquid liner that way.

Hall was also instrumental in teaching Jagger about color, which, of course, is reflected in Jagger’s daily life now.

“She taught me to use tips that suit your skin tone, like how to choose the right blush colors. She will always go for an orange blush because it suits her skin tone better, whereas I tend to go for a more pinkish pink and then my sister likes something that is a little more darker pink, ”said Jagger. “Learn more about how different products work for different [eye colors] and hair is something she taught me while playing with it.

But Jagger has also found his own makeup routine. She likes a simple but effective routine for her daily life.

“I use the Hourglass Vanish concealer. I like to keep my eyebrows raised, so I’ll use brow gel and a bit of pencil. I used the Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Brow Pencil in warm blonde, ”Jagger said. “I love doing a little bit of bronzer around the cheekbones and under the jawline, then just a good mascara. I use Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Lip Oil in Nocturnal. It looks like a gloss, but it’s really nice to the touch.

Along with Jagger, Hourglass also collaborated with three other designers – Jasmine Tookes, Leah Darcy and James Molloy – for the Refillable Curator eyeshadow. Between the four, there are 40 newly formulated shades in four finishes to allow for complete customization. Eye shadow cups are designed to fit inside Curator palettes to reduce waste.

Hourglass Curator Refillable Eyeshadow is available worldwide on July 16.