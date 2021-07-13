How to dress like a Tampa Bay Lightning fan

Maybe you went to the Stanley Cup victory boat parade on Monday. Maybe you saw me! I was the only one crushed behind a sweaty 6-foot-3 man, who considered the 5 feet from me, then moved ahead like the giant from Jack and the Beanstalk. Parades are so much fun.

Wait a minute, I was wondering if this distant spot was a Stamkos in the wild. The next minute, with no choice, I switched to people watching. Suddenly it became clear that everyone was dressed for a winter storm in July.

Tampa Bay Lightning fan fashion is wacky, but so is an ice sport that culminates with a jet ski trophy. This season is behind us, but according to the trends, experts predict the Lightning will win another Stanley Cup in about three weeks. Be prepared with these simple style tips.

First, wear a full hockey uniform over it. It’s called a sweater, not a jersey, unless you’re in the mood to say it, actually. It should be a thick, durable woven polyester with towering logo patches glued to the front. It should feel like carrying twins.

Fans gather at Curtis Hixon Park along the Hillsborough River for the Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

These sweaters can itch, so layer them with an undershirt. Now top it off with the Stanley Cup Champions Towel around your neck. You need something for you to sway but most of all to soak up the sweat because it is 92 degrees. The pain will stop when the lightning stops.

If you don’t want heatstroke, opt for a ventilated T-shirt. This year, the victory ushered in a line of secular t-shirts inspired by everyone’s favorite drunken uncle Nikita Kucherov, who came like a shirtless wrecking ball drinking beer at a conference of hurry. Who invited him to Thanksgiving? We talked about it.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn holds the Stanley Cup as he and others celebrate victory in a parade of boats. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Okay, basically. Lightning fans should pair hockey jerseys with virtually nothing on the bottom half. I get it? Choose the smallest shorts available or forgo them altogether. Seriously, it doesn’t bother anyone. Do wear flip flops; your feet will need to breathe as your upper body transforms into a candy bar left in the car.

Alternatively, you can wear this:

Jim Schaller, 55, drove from Orlando to Tampa on the morning of the Lightning Boat Parade to get a good spot at 9 a.m. [ MARI FAIELLO | Times ]

Coming from a busy day at the office? No problem. Pull your sweater over your Oxford shirt. No, it doesn’t unbutton like a baseball jersey. Some of them lace up around your neck! The rampant suffocation of dueling necklaces is half the fun, goof.

Speaking of baseball: sports came together a few years ago at a sports meeting and decided that sports would now be won exclusively here. Loyal fans must double or triple the team’s equipment. Why not wear an open Tampa Bay Rays jersey over your hockey jersey? Use the flaps to wipe your forehead, holding the bank of The wind and the willows.

Or confuse everyone with a Lightning-colored shirt that says GRONK, like trainer Jon Cooper.

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper celebrates with an ode to Gronk. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

It’s time to finish your look. You hockey fan have been drinking ice cold beer for 9 hours now, accessorize as you wish. Maybe it’s a glitter hat, or a life-size tin foil Stanley Cup, or a Friday 13th Jason mask. Use your imagination and have fun, because we were definitely doing it again.

But remember no pants!

Max Tamny, in a hockey mask, joins a group of Tampa Bay Lightning fans at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Receive the Stéphanies newsletter

For weekly bonus content and a preview of Stephanie Hayes columns, sign up for the free Stephinitely newsletter.

the Tampa Bay Times will commemorate the Lightnings’ second straight Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover tabletop book, Knock twice. Pre order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss the latest news with Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida College Sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.