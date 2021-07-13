Fashion
Men are increasingly looking for gender fluid items – WWD
LONDON – The latest quarterly trend report from global shopping research platform Lyst reveals that the demand for womenswear is on the rise.
A pleated skirt by Thom Browne entered the ranking of most popular men’s products in 10th place, while Fendi’s famous Baguette shoulder bag took sixth. The site said searches for women’s fashion increased 46% in the second quarter of 2021.
As the summer holidays approach and travel restrictions are lifted, searches for items associated with travel and leisure have surged: dresses, sunglasses and beachwear respectively increased by 371%, 198% and 192%. The Attico zebra-print bikini, worn by Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa, and the Trésor de la Mer swimsuit by Versace placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the ranking of most popular women’s products.
Adidas’s Yeezy slides and Nike’s Air Force One sneakers are the most sought-after items for men and women this quarter.
Gucci is still number one in Lyst’s hottest brands rankings, while Dior and Louis Vuitton have climbed the rankings to second and fourth, respectively. Rick Owens returned to the rankings five seasons later, thanks to his footwear collaborations with Birkenstock and Dr. Martens.
Lyst said that while life is starting to get back to normal, digital continues to be an area of rapid change and untapped potential for the industry. He cited the NFT-linked hoodie that sold for $ 26,000 in the quarter and Gucci’s virtual garden on the Roblox gaming platform as two examples.
