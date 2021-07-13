Villa Lewaro, estate of Madame CJ Walker, where Pyer Moss just organized a fashion show





Courtesy of Historic New England

On July 10, fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond organized his brand’s very first couture show, Moss pyer , which makes it a historic moment in his career. Naturally, it made sense that an equally historic location was chosen to serve as the backdrop for the unveiling of the collection. The designer chose Villa Lewaro, Irvington, New York, home of Madame CJ Walker, America’s first self-made millionaire, first black millionaire and first female millionaire. Jean-Raymond used the show’s notes to pay tribute to Madame CJ Walker and to stress the importance of black success, stating that her “wealth is more than money” and “black prosperity begins. in spirit, in spirit and in each other. “The designer added that Madame CJ Walker” knew that no dollar amount could ever satisfy the price of freedom – only green sheets of paper. and the copper coins could never mend souls, heal hearts, or mend the evil we have endured. “ Villa Lewaro was designed by Vertner Woodson Tandy, the first architect of African descent registered in New York, and built between 1916 and 1918. The construction of this house cost approximately $ 250,000, which is approximately $ 6.1 million. dollars today. In total, the Italian-style home has 34 rooms over 20,000 square feet. Cindy ordGetty Images A’Lelia Walker commissioned the property for her mother, Madame CJ Walker, who lived here from 1918 until her death in 1919. The self-made millionaire built her fortune creating cosmetics and hair products for black women. The name of the house was coined by Enrico Caurso, an Italian opera singer who was once the guest of this house. He combined the first two letters of Walker’s daughter Leila Walker Robinson’s name, creating Lewaro. The Washington PostGetty Images After Walker’s death in 1919, this house was inherited by his daughter, who would later be called A’Lelia. She occupied it for the next 12 years, until her death in 1931. During this time, the property served as a meeting place for notable personalities, including Zora Neale Hurston, WEB Du Bois , and Langston Hughes — during the Harlem Renaissance. As per A’Lelia’s will, the house was left to the NAACP, but it was sold soon after, for financial reasons. In 1976, this house became a national historic monument and, since 2018, it belongs to the New Voices Foundation , which helps fund businesses run by women of color. And don’t worry if you weren’t able to score an invitation to this historic fashion show, you can now watch it online, at Pyer Moss’ website . Follow House Beautiful on Instagram . Marie Élisabeth Andriotis

Contributing writer

Mary Elizabeth Andriotis is a New York-based decoration and culture writer. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

