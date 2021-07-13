Bandage dresses are another early 2000s style making a comeback





Photo: Frazer harrison (Getty Images) Early childhood fashion is back in force. TikTok teens flaunt the halter tops and hipster jeans theye thrifty on Depop, Addison Rae is party to Ed Hardy, and the central pieces are back. Whenever another trend from the 2000s resurfaces, a certain group of conscious millennials feel compelled to decry it, expressing amazement that their fashion rejections might once again be considered elegant. In doing so, they forget that trends are cyclical over time, almost everything comes back into fashion. And, above all, they forget that it is not necessary to participate in all trend. It’s a roundabout way of relaying what might be rather upsetting news to some that bandage dresses appear to be go back, by refinery29. According to the outlet, searches for the bandage dress have increased by 25% on Klarna, the app buy now pay later, between April and May, and in recent months a handful of celebrities have been spotted wearing the design. The dress style was designed the word designed feels here; the dresses have a certain structural integrity in the 80s by French designer Hervé Léger. The design was then reissued in 2007, and worn by celebrities of the time: Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, et al. (Perhaps the women who wore the dresses in the ’80s were also hesitant about their resurgence.) Legers new creative director Christian Juul Nielsen says he, too, has noticed an increase in the popularity of the brand. Dresses began to go out of fashion in the 2010s, as the fashion of the austerity era began to emerge amid the financial crisis. But conditions may again be ideal for their return. Although still in the grip of a global health crisis, post-pandemic decadence reigns, if only in spirit. G / O Media may earn a commission Still, there is no need to panic. If the idea of ​​bending into the strthey or they one of the designs of Légers makes you sweat, let me reassure you: no one can Obligate you to wear a bandage dress again. No need to start an intergenerational war Above.

