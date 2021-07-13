Portland’s downtown men’s clothing store turns 100





John Helmer Haberdasher opened in 1921. One hundred years and three generations later, he is still so handsome.

PORTLAND, Oregon John Helmer Haberdasher celebrates 100 years of business in downtown Portland. The men’s hat and costume store opened in 1921 and offers a wide assortment of men’s furniture. Whether it’s a seersucker suit and a straw hat, or a silk suit and a wool fedora that customers are looking for, there’s a good chance John Helmer Mercier does he have. I’m just celebrating that I’m still here after a hundred years! said store owner John Helmer III. Just kidding, I think I’m the only one in downtown Portland wearing a suit and tie! Helmer, 65, bought the company from his father, John Helmer II in 1982; he bought it from his father, the first John Helmer, in 1956. Helmer opened the store in 1921 on Southwest Washington Street, a place then known as Menswear Row. Wanting to distinguish his store, Helmer in 1927 moved the store five blocks to southeast Broadway and Salmon Street, where it still stands today. I kept saying for the past year during the pandemic that if my grandfather could get through the Great Depression and other recessions since then, I definitely could get through this pandemic. Yet, Helmer admits, this past year has not been easy. To stay afloat, there have been layoffs, reduced hours and government assistance. And while the days of working from home are long gone for so many people, Helmer is sure the art of looking good is still alive. We could start a new trend, Helmer said. Only sell suit coats and pajama pants! We could put them together. “ Helmer credits a loyal customer base for helping the family business thrive over the past century. This includes Jeff Dayne, who has been shopping at John Helmer for over 30 years. On Monday, Dayne stopped by to buy a hat for her future son-in-law. It’s a really great place, said Dayne. I have to say I bought a hat or two elsewhere and they have never tasted so good! And so, the tradition continues. As we go further and further online and with big box stores, Helmer said, there is always a need for a small store. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

