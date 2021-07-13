Jill Fairchild, wife of fashion legend John B. Fairchild, dies at 94 – WWD

Jill Fairchild – who in her low-key way was as powerful and impactful as her late husband John B. Fairchild, the legendary Editorial Director and Editor of WWD – died on June 25 at the age of 94. They were a couple who complemented each other perfectly and who, at the time of her death in 2015, had been married for 64 years.

A slim and beautiful woman for whom the words “elegant” and “erudite” seemed to have been coined, when she walked into a room there was something striking about her discreetly understated style and composed presence, even at an old age. advanced, which illustrated the military background of the father and grandfather. There was nothing flashy neither in her clothes – a mix of famous designer labels and exotic finds – nor in her homes, which over the years stretched from New York to Nantucket, from London to Gstaad. Yet everything from food to flowers to furniture has always been so much in the way they were arranged or served.

She was, quite simply, a perfectionist, taking pleasure in both the smallest things and the largest – from the astonishing intricacy of a bird’s feather to a jaw-dropping piece of art at the Frick Museum or the Neue Galerie.

While John Fairchild – forever “Johnny” to his wife – would be the one known and feared to shake the cages of designers, industry titans, socialites and more, Jill Fairchild was an equally keen observer of fashion, people, style and culture and has always remained steadfast in its judgments. There is no saying more appropriate to their relationship than that of “behind every successful man is a woman”, for she invariably and quietly encouraged him – counseling, suggesting story ideas for WWD and in particular W and bringing his European sense of style and twisted English humor to expand his preppy and WASP-y upbringing.

The only child of Longin L. Lipsky – who was born in Perm, Russia, and fled to Britain during World War I and joined the Royal Air Force – and former Helen McFarlane, who was born in Cork , Ireland, Jill Lipsky was born in England and attended boarding school there before her mother remarried, to Jack S. Peliks, and moved to Rio, where she sent her daughter to High School and American School .

Jill Lipsky met John Fairchild in Paris. He was dating Princeton – returning from her military service after World War II – and she was in Vassar, a transcontinental woman who spoke Portuguese and French. She always recalled that her three-day flight from Brazil to New York to start Vassar was the first time she had visited America – and even after more than seven decades of living in the United States, she still looked more of a European than an American.

They married in 1950 and soon after moved to Detroit, where he worked in the research department of the department store chain JL Hudson. But barely a year later, they were back in New York and he was working at the family business, Fairchild Publications, as a reporter for WWD. In 1955, John Fairchild was sent to Paris to oversee all European coverage of the company’s publications.

The couple would only spend five years in Paris, but it was a time they would still consider one of the happiest of their lives and one that would turn them into Francophiles for life. Paris was still recovering from WWII, even a decade after it ended, and their lives were far from luxurious. At that time they had two children and at one point they lived in a house that did not have a refrigerator, coal heaters and no hot water (it had to be heated on the stove). But the people they met – from Pierre Cardin to the young Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, Kim d’Estainville and Andre Oliver, the d’Ornanos of Jean-Louis Scherrer and Marc Bohan of Dior – will remain long-time friends. .

Returning to the United States in 1960 so that John Fairchild could save what was then a struggling Women’s Wear Daily, they remained firmly on the sidelines. She was almost the antithesis of her world: a shy woman, she rarely appeared at fashion events – in fact, she never went to fashion shows, had no interest in designer gossip and explained that she could not show any favoritism, even towards the creators. who became friends, including Bill Blass and Oscar de la Renta. By this time, the couple had two more children, and they all survive him: John, from Easthampton, NY; James, from Naples, Florida; Stephen, creative director of Brussels-based jewelry brand Pandora, and Jill, founder of New York-based accessories brand Fairchild Baldwin – along with eight grandchildren – Jessika, James, John, Alexa and Natasha Fairchild and Peter, Elizabeth and Reed Melhado.

And while their circle over the years included such social beings as the late Brooke Astor and Susan and John Gutfreund, more of their friends were writers or artists than designers or socials, including Sir Stephen and Natasha Spender and more. their late daughter Lizzie Spender and her husband Barry Humphries; writer and decorator Rory Cameron; garden designer Madison Cox; Jean Lafont, who was called “the king of Camargue”; Freddie and Isabel Eberstadt, and decorator Lady Vivian Greenock.

Their friends illustrated what was a defining characteristic of the two of them – endless curiosity. This is what led her to develop several different careers during her life. She made documentaries; wrote a book, “Trees: A Celebration”, one of her most passionate topics; the book “Letters from the Desert,” which included a collection of responses to letters she wrote to troops serving in the First Gulf War – and which drew praise from Ronald Reagan, Colin Powell, Norman Schwarzkopf, Barbara Bush and Lady Bird Johnson, and also wrote numerous articles for W when he was with Fairchild Publications.

Their magnitude showed his varied interests, ranging from interviews with astronauts and writers to travel articles on Big Sur, a tale of a hilarious and disastrous trip down the Nile when their boat got stuck for days, and one during their trip to China with Bill Blass shortly. after the reopening of the country to the West. Most of the stories she wrote were about her photographs as well, a passion as she shot with her trusty Leica.

Another passion was drawing – she learned to draw with colored pencils and drew gallery-worthy pictures of plants, from sunflowers to lavender bouquets, irises to roses.

There was almost nothing that did not interest her: art (she created her own “museum” by putting postcards that she collected in art museums over the course of four decades in albums. photo and spent hours arranging and rearranging them until she felt the pages were finally perfect); music (she loved Mozart’s sonatas, and even in old age listened to them on an old Sony Discman), and nature in all its majesty and mystery, from fireflies in the summer in the Hamptons to birds above all. A robin that surprisingly laid eggs on her balcony pierced and mystified her for weeks, while in her later years she became passionate about the Audubon Mural Project in Manhattan’s Harlem. Her enthusiasm led her to hire Gail Albert Halaban to photograph some of the paintings before they disappeared, and the photos were later on display in an exhibition at the Aperture Gallery.

“I thought that there should be an artistic and documentary dossier of the murals, and an exhibition, because these murals are ephemeral, soon damaged by the weather or graffiti, and to publicize the project and the fragility of our bird population, ”Fairchild says in the exhibit catalog. “Our lives are enriched by the diverse beauty of birds and their song. So now let’s celebrate the birds of Harlem.

Then there were the books. A voracious reader, a conversation with her about literature invariably left a feeling of ignorance. Memoirs, letters, travelogues, children’s books (she loved “The Wind in the Willows”), poetry (Seamus Heaney was one of her favorites), stories, Shakespeare – she read them all, novel after novel. She roared with laughter over the satire of Evelyn Waugh, especially “Decline and Fall” and the “Sword of Honor Trilogy”; appreciated EM Forster, Graham Greene and Laurence Durrell, but above all revered the two Russian icons Leo Tolstoy and, even more, Anton Chekhov. For her, the Russians have captured LIFE and human nature and she constantly read and re-read Chekhov’s news.

Because after all, beyond the family, nothing was more important to her than to appreciate the smallest things in life – from the blue of the sky to the shape of clouds, the magic of trees and flowers, or the smaller seashell. Her face beamed as she spoke of sightings of snowy owls in Nantucket, the wildflowers covering the hills near Gstaad or the beauty of the gardens of Paris – and she always encouraged her family and friends to use all of their five senses to really see things in all their majesty.

For her, nature represented the circle of life. As her grandson Peter Melhado wrote after the death of his grandmother: “Watching the trees blowing or listening to the birds chirping in the summer wind, I have the impression that mum was happy in these moments like that. She always spoke of the circle of life: the earth turning into trees, the trees dying and rotting into the earth and then turning back into trees. A cyclical and interconnected world of Nature which, out of death and sadness, creates something beautiful. “

A private funeral service is planned. The family requested that contributions in his memory be made to Doctors Without Borders.