22 best lace bridesmaid dresses of 2021

Unlike smooth fabrics like chiffon and satin, lace adds eye-catching texture and depth to any figure. This gorgeous fabric comes in many iterations, ranging from delicate and intricate to modern and graphic. Even better? Lace is very versatile, timeless and even seasonless. So if you are looking for bridesmaid dresses that will stand out from the crowd, go for styles adorned with beautiful lace. While lace bridesmaid dresses are perfect for the classic and traditional bride, there are many styles that suit all aesthetics. For those with minimalist tastes, opt for dresses with subtle lace accents. Are you looking for something more striking? Full lace dresses paired with intricate beaded embroidery always leave a lasting impression. And if you go for mismatched bridesmaid dresses, consider adding a few lace styles to the mix for a jaw-dropping look. From elegant floor to ceiling dresses to summery mini dresses, we’ve rounded up the best lace bridesmaid dresses for all styles and body types.

Shopping FAQs Looking for the perfect dress for your bridesmaids? We’ve answered three common questions people have when shopping for lace bridesmaid dresses. Are lace bridesmaid dresses suitable for every season? Yes! Lace is a very versatile, seasonal fabric that is suitable for all occasions from destination weddings to winter nuptials.

Are lace bridesmaid dresses flattering? Absolutely! Lace bridesmaid dresses are available in a wide range of fabrics and silhouettes to flatter all body types.

Are lace bridesmaid dresses expensive? The price of a lace bridesmaid dress will largely depend on the type of lace used and the cost involved in making it. Some premium and hand-sewn laces like Chantilly and Guipure will be more expensive than polyester iterations.



