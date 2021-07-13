Fashion
Does the two-outfit rule only apply to the bride?
Dear Miss MANGERS: Once the bride changes her wedding dress to something else, can the bridesmaids change their dresses to something more comfortable? I don’t want to break marriage protocol.
SOFT READER: What puzzles Miss Manners about this new habit of changing mid-celebration is why a bride would buy an uncomfortable wedding dress.
No matter how gorgeous the look is, would it be worth standing in front of the altar thinking she can’t wait to get out? And what’s wrong with the people who were supposed to adapt it?
Yes, Miss Manners realizes that is not really the explanation. Probably the only truly formal occasion in her life, the bride wants two overpriced dresses – one of which she might be lucky enough to wear later in town, as she can barely reappear in a long white dress with a train. Also, she doesn’t know what to do with the train so that she can dance at the reception. (If done correctly, he has a loop to drape the train over his wrist.)
More importantly, it is probably because by “comfortable” the bride means “sexy”.
Anyway, if she wants to change, Miss Manners allows the bridesmaids to do that too.
Dear Miss MANGERS: I invited someone to dinner and she said, “I’m fine, thank you. Does that mean yes or no?
SOFT READER: That means no. It also means not good at the label. For Miss Manners, that would be tantamount to not repeating such an invitation to someone who clearly isn’t flattered enough to be courteous.
Dear Miss MANGERS: Due to similar apartment numbers, an elderly man in my building sometimes receives my mail in error. Three times he returned it – after opening and reading it.
Despite the lack of apologies on his part, I understand that accidents happen and I have no ill will for mishaps. However, the two times he opened my bank statements he returned them and made some rather personal and derogatory comments about my bank balance and how I must like “shopping a lot”.
I was stunned on these occasions and couldn’t get much response. I’m afraid if this happens again I may not be able to be polite.
Is there an appropriate response Miss Manners can suggest that would make it clear that I don’t care what he thinks about my finances, without getting rude?
SOFT READER: It would be best done when a letter from him was given to you. Knock on his door and hold the letter just out of reach, as if waiting for a child to say “please”. Say, in a half-joking tone, “I received one of your letters by mistake. Let’s make a deal: I won’t read your mail if you don’t read mine.
Miss Manners assumes it’s too much to hope that her letter is from a female hand and looks like a love letter.
