Dress shoes for men: dress shoes from MensXP that you can pair with tuxedos, achkans and more | Most Wanted Products

With a textured exterior finish that looks rugged and masculine, these beige evening shoes are perfect for the office. The shoes are made of PU and have a textured and patterned outsole. The cushioned and padded footbed of the shoes will provide maximum comfort for all day use.

Men’s dress shoes have no limits in terms of design. From classic brogues to contemporary brogues, there is a lot that can be experienced in formal shoes. A good pair of dress shoes is not only a worthwhile investment, but a necessity for weddings, job interviews, or even a meeting with clients and partners. Between brogues, derbies, brogues and formal moccasins, you can go for a single pair or multiple styles to suit different types of outfits. While brogues and derby shoes look impeccable with tuxedos and 3-piece suits, brogues and moccasins are best suited to Indian clothing like Achkans, Jodhpuri suits and more. One should also pay attention to the color of formal shoes, as the options range from black, brown, beige and even gray. As a general rule, if you wear a belt with your attire, your shoes should match the color of the belt. Dress shoes in beige and brown color are best matched with shades like navy blue, gray and other lighter shades. Black formal shoes are a classic and are your best bet if you don’t want to own too many pairs. Check out our choices of formal or dressy shoes below: The flawless craftsmanship of these formal shoes will definitely make you look dapper.

With a shiny and polished patent finish, these formal shoes are tailor-made for parties, events and weddings. The shoes feature a soft upper and a cushioned foam insole to give your feet a graceful ease of movement and comfort.

Designed with a sleek heel and carefully crafted solid buckle strap, these dress shoes will elevate your ensemble and overall style.

Crafted from pure leather, these classic and timeless formal derby shoes are perfect for corporate wear. The shoes have a central lace-up function and provide great comfort and good grip to your feet. These lightweight shoes are great to pair with a crisp formal shirt and pleated pants.

Formal shoes have a padded footbed and a textured insole and outsole. With a pointed toe and tassel top accessories, these loafers are perfect to pair with Jodhpuri costumes and achakans and churidars. The formal shoes have a suede finish which looks classy and elegant. The shoes have a padded and cushioned footbed.

The slip-on shoe would be very easy to wear and take off. DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.



