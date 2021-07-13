Straw hats make a summer fashion statement for cowboys

The sign went up in mid-May to announce what fashion connoisseurs have gotten.

Letters posted outside Country Saddlery in Reddington stated the official Sound message. It’s straw hat season.

Not being as fashionable as Cindy Crawford, Calvin Klein or Coco Chanel, I thought it was officially baseball cap season. But hold on to your hats. While not as strictly enforced as before, the hat police have rules beyond common sense regarding when to wear straw.

Unlike horses and cattle, which might prefer to lie on it, humans are believed to discern when to interact with the straw by showing off lighter hats.

Owner Julie Benter, who leans mainly towards cowboy straw hats, recently wore a cute wide-brimmed straw hat in her shop, which would protect her sufficiently from intense sunlight or even overhead light. However, the story of the Straw Hat runs deep and, depending on the location, can be as ubiquitous in summer as the watermelon.

Some researchers suggest that such hats made from various fibers, such as braided hemp, raffia and more, date from the 15th century.

Strictly speaking, over the decades, Straw Hats in the United States have been encouraged as a garment between Memorial Day and Labor Day, mirroring the oft-said adage that this is the appropriate calendar time to wear. white in women’s shoes.

I’m not even sure people are still wearing white shoes anymore, Benter said.

Not so much unless they’re made by Converse.

I look ugly in all hats, but living in Wyoming and attending hundreds of rodeos, I needed a cowboy hat. I have walked through three. The first was a cheapo-cheapo production straw model. The second was an upgrade but still not that sturdy and also straw. Finally, I switched to felt, but on a 95 degree day in the sun, I almost melted.

Years ago, male baseball fans flocked to the stadiums in straw canoes, chic and racy in style. No one looked better in a boater than Hall of Fame Director Connie Mack. They could push the straw until September 15.

Friends didn’t let friends carry straw later than that. Those who have violated the precept may be mercilessly teased or have their hats removed and their hats destroyed.

In 1922, a rebellion broke out in New York. A group of teenage libertines prowled on September 13 and began ripping straw hats from factory workers. When they attempted the same blow with the dockers, these men fought back and a scuffle began, later called Straw Hat Riot. It took three days for the police to calm things down.

The activity is more peaceful at Country Saddlery. Julie’s parents opened the store in 1962, and she has been in the family ever since. Straw hats shipped for the season are stacked in neat piles on shelves.

Benter calls for the Straw Hat season every year judging by the weather conditions.

When it’s hot, she said.

Much of Benters’ inventory consists of cowboy hats for rodeo riders. While raw stock competitors can avoid Straw Hats, tailpieces, barrel runners, and those whose bodies can’t be thrown upside down trying to stay on board an irritated animal will hug them.

Straw Hats sell at Country Saddlery for between $ 16.98 and $ 149.98. Hundreds are sold there.

Some buy a new one every season, Benter said. Someone like me can pull three years out of a hat. It does not fade in the sun.

Justin Benter, 40, son of Julie, just got a new hat for the first time in 10 years. He takes good care of his ups and makes them last. The previous one also lasted about a decade.

I like it to be American made, he says. I like the crisp (in the edge). I want it to last a long time.

These people can be ranchers or rodeos, but the straw hats decorated with red ribbons and labeled with rodeo patches might draw the viewer. The western look is popular.

Its American heritage, Benter said. When times are tough, people like to go back to their roots.

The style also changes over time, with the edges being wider, at 5 inches, these days, and the current trend is to look for taller crowns.

Although Benter has a framed photo of John Wayne hanging in the store, she doesn’t remember that he ever wore straw in his cowboy movies. But people are welcome to put the hat on in the Wayne style.

Handle it by the crown and pull it down, she said. He must be cozy. It should be 1 or 2 inches above your eyeballs.

Country Saddlery offers hats from Stetson, Resistol, Charley 1 Horse, American Hat Company and Rodeo King Hats. Julie said they were all from Texas.

Chances are a cowboy shopper has seen a foreign point of origin on their straw hat, we just might be witnessing the Straw Hat Riot of 2021.