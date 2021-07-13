Tatler’s House Stories: Fashion Industry Insiders Talk About Diversity and Representation





While he was based in Paris for the spring, Tatler Fashion Director Rosana Lai has spent countless hours on Zoom, interviewing designers, stylists and other personalities in the fashion world. After returning to Hong Kong, Lai hosted the May edition of Tatler House Stories at the Upper House Sky Lounge on May 12, which brought together fashion industry insiders for a discussion on diversity. The hour-long panel featured Anne-Marie “Harmony” Ilunga, Founder and CEO of Harmony HK, Hong Kong’s premier diversity-focused modeling agency; Anaïs Mak, founder of the clothing brand Anaïs Jourden; and Federico Tan, who created Advisory Council, a marketing and communications company specializing in the luxury brand. The fireside conversation delved into topics of racism and discrimination in the traditional fashion industry, and the distance Asia has to travel to champion its local talents while embracing ethnic diversity. George Floyd’s death in the United States in May 2020 catalyzed global support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the conversation about racial equality and representation has spilled over into societies and industries. However, Ilunga said there were two sides to the coin as the brands rushed to match the cause. “I have received so many messages from people wanting to collaborate. [Supporting black people] has become a trend and the demand for black models in my agency has increased. But it made me take a step back and wonder if I was doing enough for diversity in the fashion world. I asked myself, “Is Harmony HK inclusive? “It forced people to have these conversations,” she said. See Also: Hong Kong’s First Diverse Modeling Agency Pushes Back Prejudice

Speaking from his own observations on the changing cultural landscape, Tan added, “2020 has been a pivotal year for everyone. We all had to change. Racial and social issues have made us much more aware, open-minded, and culturally sensitive. Traditional notions of what is beautiful in fashion have changed. You don’t have to be a certain height, weight or breed to be represented. Even brands are now looking for people who advance culture, ”said Tan. In 2018, Mak presented his first collection at Paris Fashion Week, an opportunity that helped raise the profile of Asian designers by changing their perception in the West. Last year the designer wrote and produced World of kingdoms, a short film that celebrated community and connection during Covid-19, shot at eight locations in Hong Kong. Instead of professional models, she chose people from all creative industries, including athletes, musicians and photographers. “The fashion system has been built under Western influence for years. When the industry opens up to people from more diverse backgrounds, it allows them to present their culture to others, ”said Mak. Ilunga’s mission is to promote and standardize a more racially inclusive cast, especially in Asia, drawing on her own experiences in Hong Kong as a budding model. “I was 12 when I moved to Hong Kong from the Democratic Republic of Congo. As an asylum seeker I didn’t know where I was going, but I loved modeling, so when I was 16 I went to a modeling agency. Unfortunately, I was rejected. I remember crying so much. See also: Peter Cheung takes a trip down memory lane for Tatler’s latest House Stories session

