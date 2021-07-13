You’ll love the flattering new polka dot design from M&S





We think you will love this trendy dress. (Marks & Spencer) The editors of Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to independently selecting great products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Your wardrobe may already be filled to the brim with midi dresses but, let’s face it, there’s always room for one more. Especially when this one is shiny, bold, and loose enough to lounge around at home or wear to go out in the sun. We’re talking about our outfit of the day: the V-neck polka dot midi dress of Marks and Spencer. Why we rate it: Spacious and relaxed, this lightweight dress will keep you cool while being covered in warm weather, and can easily be paired with tights and boots when winter arrives. The lightweight statement number is a perfect addition to the summer wardrobe. (Marks & Spencer) The flowing ruffle skirt is both flattering and playful, while the V-neck leaves room for accessorizing with on-trend gold jewelry. While tiered dresses can often be less than flattering, customers praise the number for being the perfect roomy figure, without making the wearer appear taller. One customer even said: ” [I] have been complimented every time I have worn it “. In short: It perfectly combines comfort and style – and all for those under 40. If you like print, this is also available in a blouse style in coral and blue, or 19.50. The dress was also available in blue but it’s already sold out, so we hurry to get our hands on this coral version while supplies last. What the critics are saying: “I’m very happy with this dress. It’s tiered, but not very gathered in the tiers as some seem, in fact barely noticeable, and doesn’t make me look taller than I am. Beautiful color and beautiful drapery fabric. “

“Flattering and comfy dress. I saw someone wearing this dress and I really wanted to ask where the shelter got it because I loved it so much. So I was very happy to see it on display just as it was. where I walked into my local M&S. I bought it and I’m not disappointed. It’s really comfortable, skims the body but doesn’t fall into the trap of having so much material the wearer looks huge . “

“A comfortable, relaxed style and has been complimented every time I’ve worn it. Doesn’t really crease and requires very little ironing.”

“A summer gem! This dress is exactly what I wanted – light, flowy and close to the body with my favorite v-neck. A beautiful color with stylish puff sleeves – I liked it so much I have it. also bought in blue! I don’t give it five stars because the cuff was quite tight, but I modified that to my satisfaction. “

“Very nice dress, I love the style, the fit and the color. Nice fit and good length too.” Buy it: V-neck polka dot midi dress | 39.50 by Marks & Spencer The story continues

