In the first of this two-part series, Chloe Govan explores Coco Chanel’s journey from an orphanage childhood in abject poverty to the founder of a classic multi-million dollar fashion brand.

From a hospice in Saumur, to a Catholic orphanage in the Dordogne to a nightclub scene in Moulins, Coco Chanel’s life only really took off after moving to the fashion capital, Paris. Here she said goodbye to poverty and obscurity and began to create the fashion brand that would place her among the richest women in the world.

Without a doubt, she has endured dark times. Abandoned after the death of her mother by an indifferent father and womanizer, she finds herself in an orphanage run by cold-hearted nuns. She had days squeezing her rumbling belly, on the verge of starvation, before the shed even entered its teens. She then moved from convent to cabaret when she became a circus singer and performer for sometimes abusive crowds. Then later, of course, came the trauma of WWII, when the swastika was displayed atop the Eiffel Tower and France was under siege at a time when Chanel felt compelled to ally itself. with the sworn enemies of his country to survive.

ONE OF THE BOYS

Yet between these poignant scenes were the golden years of a fashion icon in Paris. It all started when her performances as a cabaret singer caught the attention of Etienne Balsan, a wealthy heir to a textile company. In 1907, he took the 23-year-old to the Chateau de Royallieu, his country home near Paris, then an internment camp before being completely destroyed during World War II and the couple began an affair. He agreed to finance a hat business and quickly requisitioned his bachelor apartment in the capital, turning one floor into a hat shop.

During this time, which was unusual for an aspiring fashionista, Chanel defied convention and overturned gender norms and oppressive expectations of elegance. With a shamelessly short bob, a cigarette perpetually hanging from the corner of her mouth, and masculine clothing designed purely for comfort, she catapulted herself into high society as one of the boys. Playing polo alongside Balsan and his male friends, then unthinkable pursuit of a woman Chanel didn’t care about traditional gender roles. Not only did she often dress exactly like her male lover, she even modeled his hats on the polo helmets he wore.

LOTS OF LOVE

She later had a romance with her friend, British aristocrat Arthur Capel, and left Balsan to be with him. Balsan continued to fund and take care of her, but she had fallen in love with another man and he was equally mesmerized. In an era when many women were tied up with tight corsets and thick petticoats, it was refreshing for Capel to date a woman who dressed casually, also acting as a companion for sports or parties on the town. She even wore men’s shirts and ties next to him. During the nearly ten-year relationship, Capel funded other stores for her, most notably in Paris, Deauville and Biarritz. She was heartbroken when the aristocrat, forced to marry into a family of the same rank, left her for Lady Diana Wyndham. Although she outwardly appeared to move on, even flaunting relations with Russian royalty, she never got over the one love of her life, and after her death in a car crash in 1919, she was inconsolable. Despite his grief, in a stroke of bittersweet synchronicity, this is the moment when his career truly takes off. Either I die too, she resolved, or I finish what we started together.

When it comes to her fashion collections, Chanel read the rulebook, only to tear it up and break every tradition. Plain black pants may seem ordinary, but on the contrary in the context of the time, they were avant-garde, rebellious and revolutionary. Since 1800, women were prohibited by law from wearing pants and, incredibly, had to seek permission from the local police before they could go outside dressing like men. In the early 1900s, a loophole was introduced, but only if holding a bicycle handlebars or reinsing a horse were so-called masculine activities that were strongly discouraged for women anyway. Yet as a modern woman in the city, Chanel needed to exercise in Paris, ride easily in the gondolas of the canals of Venice or gallop on her horse in the Loire Valley and the skirts would simply have to be. uncomfortable.

On more glamorous occasions, she favors the little black dress, introduced in the 1920s. Mocking the horribly bright colors, she set out to create elegant basics in satin, velvet, wool and chenille. Ironically for a luxury haute couture brand, it took the creative influence almost exclusively from the miserable convent shed in which it was raised and its austere atmosphere. Nuns there wore only black or white, which would inspire the now legendary all-black and monochrome styles with which the Chanel name has become synonymous.

It also adopted the brand’s now interwoven CC logo after drawing inspiration from a design on the windows of the Aubazine Abbey chapel, where the hangar lived.

She made clothing in jersey, which was previously only used for men’s underwear. She chose it partly for its practicality and comfort, but also because it was so cheap to buy in bulk. She had feminist motivations, transforming women’s fashion by providing practical clothing for freedom of movement.

However, some believe she was also avenging the upper classes by humorously placing a high price tag on traditionally cheap fabrics. At the very least, she was probably laughing wryly at the way the rich coveted by choice the cheap items that the poor used out of necessity. Suddenly, the masses coveted clothes inspired by styles, materials and principles acquired in the orphanage and hospice. And Chanel was to Paris what bouillabaisse, an inexpensive dish, was to Marseille, probably lower quality scraps at an affordable cost.

His fashion was witty, political and would continue to gain popularity over the years until tragedy struck WWII…

From France Today magazine