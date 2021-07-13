Bringing together the past and the present: the top seamstress re-tulle the heirloom wedding dress for the bride Duluth

For owner Megan Alanen, the delicate satin and lace dress has become a project of passion.

I want to respect the dress, she said.

It is the busiest time of the year for the seamstress. She has made dresses for June 18 weddings and has 22 brides who get married in July, 16 in August and 21 in September. Still, she spent hours giving the handmade dress a makeover.

I just think it’s really special, Alanen said. I wish I had my grandma dress to wear.

Three generations of the Laura Bechards family have said yes to this dress. It has carried the wedding day hopes of three wives since it was first worn in 1956; Béchard will be the fourth.

I thought it would be a good concept if it worked to try and wear the dress my mom and grandmother had worn, said Bechard, who grew up in Osseo, Wisconsin, and now lives in Duluth.

Stitchery owner and seamstress Megan Alanen works pinning the collar to the top of an antique wedding dress at her boutique on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Superior. (Jed Carlson/[email protected])



The first bride to wear the dress was her great aunt Linda, who married Leslie Hasart on August 25, 1956. Bechards’ grandmother Ethel, Leslies younger sister, loved the dress so much that she asked the wear for her wedding the following year. .

Ethel Hasart and Harlan Nelson walked down the aisle of Plymouth Congregational Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on September 7, 1957. The couple celebrated more than 50 years of marriage before their deaths in 2016.

Laura Bechard’s grandmother, Ethel Hasart, poses in her wedding dress at the Plymouth Congregational Curch on September 7, 1957, the day she married Harlan Nelson. (Photo courtesy of Laura Béchard)



An article in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram about Nelson’s wedding described the bride’s dress in detail: long tapered sleeves. Panels of lace accented the skirt. She wore white carnations in the center of an orchid.

Decades later, Bechard’s mother Ann wore the same dress for her September 6, 1980 wedding to Jerry Bechard at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. It returned to her great aunts’ side of the family, but was given to Bechard as she was finishing high school.

Laura Bechard’s mother, Ann Nelson, poses in her wedding dress on her wedding day to Jerry Bechard on September 6, 1980. It was the same dress Bechard’s grandmother wore in 1957. (Photo with l courtesy of Laura Bechard)

They were looking to get rid of the dress, but had called my grandma to find out if she wanted to get it back or if my mother wanted to get it back, and my grandma asked me and I said I would take it back to that time, Bechard said.

It remained in her closet while she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a bachelor’s degree in community and environmental sociology and a master’s degree in international development. She is currently working in the chocolate supply chain area, a job she can do remotely from Duluth.

Duluth’s Zachary Latimore and Laura Bechard smile for a photo after Latimore proposed to Bechard at their Duluth home on February 7, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Laura Bechard)

When fiancé Zachary Latimore, the main roaster of Duluth-based Alakef Coffee Roasters, proposed on her birthday in February, Bechard took the dress off. Initially white, it had turned yellow with age. The bride-to-be spent a day washing it with Oxyclean and drying it on her basement table to brighten it up. The resulting ivory color is beautiful, but the process disintegrated much of the lace, including three large skirt panels.

As soon as it hit the water, the lace didn’t hold up, Bechard said.

She enlisted the help of The Stitchery. Alanen got her first glimpse of the dress on March 22, wrapped in a towel in a laundry basket.

“When she first saw the dress, she marveled at the quality of the original fabric,” Bechard said, and came up with a dizzying array of options for the dress.

Laura Bechard models a wedding dress worn by her mother and grandmother at The Stitchery in Superior in March 2021. Much of the lace was damaged when Bechard cleaned it, so she took it to the dressmaker Megan Alanen to have it refurbished. (Photo courtesy of Megan Alanen)

Since then Bechard has tried on a number of other wedding dresses and searched online for inspiration to create a plan for the makeover process. This is to scavenge as much lace as possible and add it back as edging for the front skirt panels and the decoration for the bodice, which will have new polka dot tulle backing. Long, tapered sleeves have been removed. Instead, the same high neck will adorn a halter-style top that best suits Bechard and Latimores August’s wedding at Park Point Beach House.

It has been a joy to work on it, said Alanen. “I can’t wait to see what it looks like when it’s done.

Bechard said she enjoyed working with someone who is just as enthusiastic about the project as she is.

“I wish my grandmother could see this process,” she said. “I think she would be excited and have a very similar mentality to my mom, like, ‘Well, if it works, it works. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work’, but I think she would be excited in the end. “

A number of Béchard’s great aunts and uncles are expected to attend the wedding. His grandmother was one of 13 siblings.

“I just hope she can see me wearing it wherever she is,” said the Duluth woman.

Megan Alanen smiles as she looks at a bunch of laces that had to be hand-cut on an antique wedding dress at her boutique, The Stitchery, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Superior. The dress, which Alanen is redesigning, has been worn by several generations of the bridal family. (Jed Carlson/[email protected])



Alanen said body oils that get deposited on a dress at a wedding can stain and damage the fabric. Brides who hope to pass on their dresses may consider having them professionally cleaned and preserved by a company like the Wedding Gown Preservation Company.

“My mom did this for her dress and after 23 years their basement was flooded and the corner of the box got wet. So she opened it up and it looks like new,” said Alanen.

Seamstress Megan Alanen pins hand-cut lace to the top of an antique wedding dress at her boutique, The Stitchery, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Superior. (Jed Carlson/[email protected])

