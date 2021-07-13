How To Style Semi-Formal Outfits For Men: Blazers, Shirts, Shoes & More | Most Wanted Products

Fashion
How To Style Semi-Formal Outfits For Men: Blazers, Shirts, Shoes & More
Evening dress vs semi-formal dress
Formal wear mostly consists of formal coats, solid color shirts, straight pants, ties and formal shoes to complete the look. This is worn at formal events such as corporate events and official meetings. In comparison, a semi-formal outfit is more casual. In a semi-formal outfit, you can wear chinos, blazers, moccasins, accessories and much more. This outfit is worn at parties, weddings and other casual events.
So now that you know the difference between the two, here’s everything you need for a distinguished and stylish look.
Step 1: Start with semi-formal shirts / T-shirts
When it comes to shirts, nothing beats plain white button-down shirts. But hey! It’s a semi-formal look. Try to mix and match colors such as blue, pink, turquoise, green and more. Even shirts with patterns look great in a semi-formal outfit. Also, keep the sleeve length at the back of your head. A long-sleeved shirt is best suited to be worn with a blazer.
There is always the option of folding the sleeves with your plan so as not to add a blazer to the outfit. Make sure the shirt you have is comfortable and breathable, allowing air to pass through it. It would be useful on a summer or a wet day.
This is a fitted cotton shirt. This blue shirt has a striped pattern and can be easily washed at home. It has long sleeves and looks great in a semi-formal outfit. This shirt will also look great under a blazer. Pair it with chinos for the perfect summery, semi-formal look.
Step 2: Find the right pants
Semi-formal outfits don’t always require a blazer. Shirts, pants and shoes are also sufficient for semi-formal clothing. Pants are difficult to choose because they have to complement the shirt and shoes. There is also so much to consider such as length, fit, chinos or not, and much more. Chinos are pants that are suitable for both formal and semi-formal looks. They are straight and slim pants that also go with shirts and t-shirts.
You can also choose to wear jeans with a shirt and blazer to get a nice outfit.
Step 3: Get a semi-formal blazer
The best way to be careful is to wear a blazer and dazzle throughout the event. Blazers add flavor to the outfit and make you stand out from the crowd. Try to stick with classic colors like blue, brown, navy blue, beige, gray, and finely stitched fabrics. Just like pants, blazers can also make their way into evening wear. So be prepared to distinguish your semi-formal blazers from several other accessories.
It’s a plain blue blazer that goes well with jeans and a shirt. You can wear it at events, parties and meetings. The plain blue colored coat is easy to care for and can be machine washed at home. This blazer would be perfect with a white shirt, blue jeans and blue loafers.
Step 4: Complete the look with shoes
Shoes are an important part of any outfit. People often get a sense of you and who you are with just a glance at shoes. It is important to have a clean, comfortable and stylish pair of shoes to go with any outfit. In semi-formal outfits, you can choose a pair of moccasin shoes or semi-formal shoes. These shoes can be worn in any color combination. The most suitable semi-formal shoes are in blue, gray and brown.
Step 5: Complete it all with accessories
The last step in creating the perfect outfit for a party is to complement it with accessories. You can choose to wear a hat, get a crossbody bag, or just add clutch bags, bedspreads, and cufflinks to your outfit. These are small things but they contribute a lot to the look.
Other FAQs
- Should you wear a tie in a semi-formal outfit?
It is not necessary to wear a tie in a semi-formal outfit. However, depending on your choice, you can wear a tie to certain events.
- Can I wear socks with moccasins?
Yes, you can wear socks with moccasins. There are several moccasin socks that you can search for.
- Can I wear jeans in a semi-formal outfit?
Wearing jeans that fit well into your outfit is highly recommended for a semi-formal outfit. You can also choose to wear jeans with a blazer and a t-shirt for a party
