20 summer outfit ideas for men 2021: Trends, vacation wear and stay shirts

Thanks to the pandemic, you might not be traveling overseas this summer, but a stay here in the UK is likely to be on the cards and it’s always worth the effort to be stylish. If loungewear is ingrained in your brain and you need some inspiration for your luggage, look no further. From the best men’s lounge shirts to shorts, sandals and all the essentials, we’ve rounded up the fashion essentials you’ll want to take with you.
SS21 Fashion Trends For Men
Men’s clothing this summer is all about raised workwear – think utility shirts, lightweight jackets, and military-inspired pieces. Along with this comes durable fabrics with plenty of pockets, so it’s handy too. Effortless suits have also featured prominently on the catwalks, making loose-fitting shirts in breathable linen or cotton a staple of the stay, while Bermuda shorts are the season’s go-to shorts. Pastel colors and nautical stripes were also present, injecting color and optimism into shows and your wardrobe. When it comes to shoes? 90s nostalgia still reigns supreme with daddy’s sandals.
5 cool summer shirts for men
Short-sleeved utility shirt, £ 69, Market
BUY NOW
Nail the workwear aesthetic with the Arket utility shirt. It’s light and perfect to wear with shorts this summer.
Monroe striped shirt, £ 85, Reiss
BUY NOW
Wear this nautical-inspired shirt with white jeans and trainers to be the most stylish man at the bar.
Weekday striped shirt, £ 85, Asos
BUY NOW
This simple striped shirt from the Scandinavian brand Weekday is made from comfortable organic cotton and will go well with anything.
Portuguese Flannel shirt, £ 95, Mr. Porter
BUY NOW
Every man needs a pink shirt in his repertoire and we love this Portuguese flannel one.
Camp collar shirt, £ 95, COS
BUY NOW
When you need something smarter, even on the hottest days of your vacation, make this short-sleeved, super-breathable cotton shirt first on your list.
Stylish shorts for men to wear this summer
Bermuda shorts, £ 49.99, Mango
BUY NOW
Bermuda shorts were everywhere on the SS21 trails. For the most flattering fit, choose a pair like this that ends just above the knee.
The 9 “slim fit performance chinos, £ 47, Everlan
BUY NOW
With four-way stretch fabric and sweat-wicking capabilities, these chino shorts not only look refined, they are comfortable and unrestricted enough for any beach activity.
Strappy cotton-twill shorts, £ 55, Market
BUY NOW
We love these Arket soft cotton shorts paired with a striped t-shirt and white trainers for a relaxed holiday look.
Theory sol cotton terry shorts, £ 145, Mr. Porter
BUY NOW
Some track shorts are worth investing in. Crafted from plush, soft cotton fleece, these shorts from Theory are perfect for a beach break.
Gray side striped shorts, £ 25, River island
BUY NOW
For a nod to the pastel trend, opt for these River Island striped sports shorts.
5 of the best men’s stay sandals
Nike sliders, £ 26.95, Asos
BUY NOW
We don’t think you can go wrong with a pair of Nike sliders and the reviews seem to match.
Chilton slip-on leather sandals, £ 26.95, Dr Martens
BUY NOW
With leather straps and a classic Dr Martens Air Wave sole, these sturdy sandals will accompany you on your vacation in style and stand the test of time.
Birkenstock Arizona sandals, £ 60, shoe
BUY NOW
Often considered the most comfortable pair of sandals on the market, it’s no wonder we’ve seen Birkenstock Arizona worn by Chris Pine and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pair it with socks for the ultimate in comfort on your travels.
Teva Original Universal Sandals, £ 45, Asos
BUY NOW
If you plan to be active on your vacation but don’t want to wear sneakers, Teva sandals are the way to go. Designed for hiking, they are the perfect combination of strength and lightness.
Florin leather sandals, £ 185, borders on
BUY NOW
If you are a fan of the Grenson boots, now they have shoes suitable for summer and their Florin sandals are perfect for a British summer.
Must-have accessories for summer for men
Gucci rectangular sunglasses for men, £ 355, John lewis
BUY NOW
Staying or vacationing abroad, everyone needs a good pair of sunglasses. These Gucci sunglasses are a luxurious take on the rectangular silhouette.
Filson sports bag, £ 385, Mr. Porter
BUY NOW
The perfect bag for long weekends comes in the form of this Filson duffel bag. The leather cut twill is satisfactorily sturdy and also looks stylish.
Acne Studios cotton canvas cap, £ 85, Corresponds to Fashion
BUY NOW
From covering up beach hair to protecting you from the sun, a great cap has a multitude of uses, and Acne’s will add color to your outfit as well.
Apple Watch Series 6, £ 385, Amazon
BUY NOW
With all of your fitness metrics and the ability to call and text, this is the only watch you’ll really need this summer.
Cross chain in 9k white gold, £ 149, H. Samuel
BUY NOW
Adopt Harry Styles and wear some jewelry to add something a little more to your holiday outfits. If you want to be subtle, a simple white gold chain is a good place to start.
