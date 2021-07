“Life is good, life is Gucci” in the East: the fashion brand organized a big Saturday night party with Mark Ronson and a morning of recovery at Amber Wave Farms

Gucci makes sure everyone knows they’re in town, planning your weekend social scene one event at a time. The Milan-based luxury brand hosted an all-round garden party to celebrate the opening of its chic East Hampton boutique last weekend. At the family home of celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, DJs Mark Ronson and Tygapaw ensured that a host of taste makers, A-lists and locals had an unforgettable post-COVID Saturday night. Guests including Drew Barrymore, Derek Blasberg, Selby Drummond, Bethann Hardison, Athena Calderone, Gray Sorrenti, Gossip Girl Reboot stars Evan Mock and Emily Alyn Lind, Tyler Mitchell, Chase Sui Wonders, Don Lemon, Jeremy O’Harris, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Lindsey Vonn and many more gathered inside the house to see Ronson make his return to the stage after a two-year hiatus. While playing various lawn games, guests sipped summer-themed cocktails and local Wlffer wine, and sampled local fare from Amber Waves Farm, Bostwicks Chowder House, Grindstone Coffee & Donuts and Carvel.



















The next morning, those who feel sufficiently bright-eyed and bushy tail, that is. mainly those with young children on wake-up service! dusted off the cobwebs by heading to Amber Waves Farm for a few healthy hours of flower picking and a feast of local fare. Guests, many with their adorable little ones, included Sasha Benz, Sanford Biggers, Stella Bugbee, Athena Calderone, Selby Drummond, Maria Duenas Jacobs, Casey Fremont, Violet Gaynor, Eileen Guggenheim, Joanna Hillman, Bianca Jebbia, MoAna Luu, Carolyn Tate Angel, Lesley Thompson Vecsler, Gucci Westman, and more. Gucci will further support the female-founded farm with additional programming this summer.

