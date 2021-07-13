Fashion
Pyer Moss sublimates everyday objects of black inventors during historic fashion show
The live-streamed showcase came two days later than expected, after torrential rains saw the first attempt canceled. With 48 rushed hours to stage months of work, Jean-Raymond finally showed his collection on Saturday. It included high-end clothing meticulously crafted from recognizable items, including a bicycle, traffic light, chessboard, fire escape, Super Soaker, refrigerator, and mop.
Credit: David X Prutting / BFA.com / Courtesy of Pyer Moss
“Wat U Iz” was a history lesson injected with a dose of Pop Art humor, from its silhouettes of peanut jars and cell phones to a meticulous cascade of curlers styled like an 18th century powdered wig. It was also a display of black ingenuity – something that “is not lacking,” Jean-Raymond said in a video interview after the show.
“Often, however, within our community, we often scold and belittle people who make money in their respective professions,” he added. “So much so that we have learned to underestimate our work and our time. I try to reverse this narrative, because I understand that this narrative is a trap.”
Since Pyer Moss became a mainstay of fashion week in 2015, the brand’s stylish collections of menswear and womenswear, which blend urban flair and haute couture, have been worn by famous personalities from Colin Kaepernick and Zendaya. to US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Kerby Jean-Raymond walks the runway for the Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2021/2022 show by Pyer Moss. Credit: Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images
Speaking about his historic appearance on the Paris Haute Couture Week program, Jean-Raymond said he does not take responsibility lightly. “I wanted to use the stage to share with other black Americans who inspire me – and the blacks who inspired me. So I chose to make the collection a reflection, in a way, of many things. to which we have contributed. society in general. “
Layered storytelling
A look inspired by the sandals from the Saturday runway. Credit: Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images
There are always layers to take off at Pyer Moss shows. When the brand debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2015, the specter of police brutality was present in every look, from references to Eric Garner’s haunting last words, “I can’t breathe,” to clothing labeled with splashes of fake blood during the performance of artist Gregory Siff.
Pyer Moss then told American history in a three-part show, from 2018 to 2019, working with visual artist Derrick Adams on one of the collections to create powerful images of black life, including a dress sparkling crystal adorned with a father holding his baby.
And Jean-Raymond’s podiums are, like Madame CJ Walker’s estate, often steeped in history. Recent locations include Weeksville, Brooklyn, the site of one of America’s first free black communities, and the Kings Theater near Flatbush, where Pyer Moss hired a 90-member gospel choir to celebrate the life of Sister Rosetta. Tharpe, a black musician often known as the godmother of rock’n’roll.
Black prosperity
“A lot of times when we’re doing catwalks, we’re constantly mixing these highly conceptual ideas with commerciality – with what consumers are going to think. Who is going to buy this? ” he said. “But … here it was like, ‘Let’s do whatever we want.'”
After completely abandoning their first concept, Jean-Raymond and his team based the collection on researching the Library of Congress’s invention archives (and an outing in Joshua Tree, Calif., Which saw them drinking psychedelic ayahuasca together).
Meeting the black inventions list was a lesson in humility, he said. “I was really surprised. I’m proud to be very knowledgeable about black history. And a lot of those things that I didn’t (previously) know,” he added.
Bicycle grips were among the everyday items incorporated into the designs. Credit: Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images
Pyer Moss worked with manufacturers to bring the items to life, but every look was done by hand. Some, like a long-sleeved white leotard fitted with bicycle handles, took a week to make. Others, like dresses inspired by curlers and bottle caps, took months. This fall, the label plans to hold an exhibition on the collection in Madame CJ Walker’s estate with Nicola Vassell, who this year opened the first black-owned gallery in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood.
But illustrating what wealth looks like can be complicated, especially when history has shown that marginalized creators don’t always get the credit or compensation they are owed. “I believe black wealth matters and I wanted to show it,” Jean-Raymond said.
“Here’s the Super Soaker, here’s the curtain rod, here’s the peanut butter jar and all these other things that we helped create. But how many of those items have become black-owned industries? None of them . “
