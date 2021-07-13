Fashion
Sustainable development in the fashion industry: avoiding communication landmines
CEO and co-founder of Media cure, the leading and award-winning influencer marketing company for fashion brands.
Sustainability is arguably the biggest issue facing fashion brands right now, which is not surprising given that the industry represents around 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions (more than international flights and combined shipments).
But as fashion brands rush to join the sustainability conversation, the resulting jungle of information can cause consumers to dig through tweets, blog posts, and press releases to get to cold and concrete facts. Additionally, brands face a secondary challenge in finding the right informational balance: too much talk and you risk accusations of greenwashing, but stay silent on the issue, and consumers may interpret this as carelessness and you demand accountability.
There is a gap between the consumer’s consciousness and his actions.
To further complicate matters, a recent study by Zalando found a disorienting disconnect between what consumers say they expect from brands and the way they act.
Sixty percent of consumers say transparency is important to them, but only 20% actively seek information during the buying process.
Fifty-three percent think it’s important to buy from brands that offer good, ethical working conditions, but only 23% research the conditions themselves.
Fifty-eight percent say they should fully understand the product, including the materials that were used, but only 38% regularly check the label for information.
In reading this, it might be tempting to simply dismiss contrary consumer expectations; what this information actually reveals is a discrepancy between how consumers want to shopping and how the fashion industry prepares them to do so.
In a crowded market and with environmental concerns making headlines more frequently, simply providing clear, concise, and accessible information about your sustainability credentials can set you apart from your competition.
So let’s take a look at how you can communicate effectively, as well as some approaches to avoid.
Where can we start?
Research shows that young consumers value transparency, honesty and authenticity. Companies that are honest with their products, where and how they are made, the materials used and the environmental impact, may have a better chance of winning over this audience in the long run.
Beware of conflicting tactics. Rewarding buyers for purchasing durable parts wholesale with customer points or bonuses or taking advantage of multiple purchase offers on eco-friendly products may seem like good strategies, but they ultimately incentivize the purchase. overconsumption, a no-no of sustainability. Fall in love with it, and you could be seen capitalizing on the cause.
At the end of the day, even though consumers want help selecting sustainable products, 81% still see value for money as the highest motivator for shopping according to the Zalando study. Strike a happy medium by signaling not only the quality or fashion of your products, but also the durability. Zalando’s study also found that nearly three-quarters of consumers say sustainability is important to them when shopping for clothes, but many don’t know how to deduce which clothes are designed to last. Publicly embracing the cost-per-wear metric demonstrates not only your investment in delivering value to your customers, but also your commitment to tackling “fast” or throwaway fashion.
What are the risks ?
Greenwashing is not a new phenomenon; Cynical traders have crammed into environmental trains for decades. However, in the past, they often only had to fear small pockets of consumers, those who got involved enough to rally publicly to protest.
Today, every social media account is a public podium, and users can condemn a brand with just one tweet. In fact, there are already plenty of greenwashing accounts ready to name and dishonor brands that mislead the public or misrepresent themselves on environmental issues. Something as harmless as declaring your business a sustainable brand when only a small part of your supply chain is sustainably managed can be sniffed out by savvy consumers and totally destabilize your brand management strategy. In short: if you speak publicly about sustainability, make sure you have the necessary elements to support it.
Influencers can be useful in establishing and improving your brand’s commitment to sustainability. Here’s how:
Give the floor to influencers.
In a recent study, my company found that 49% of consumers Trust the opinion of an influencer more than that of your marketing team, so let influencers spread the word about your good sustainability work. Before you rush off, remember that it’s essential to work with influencers who are perceived to be genuine. The Zalando study found that 52% of consumers want someone else to show them how to be more sustainable, and influencers can fill this gap, but only if they gain the trust of your audience first.
Reduce returns with direct shopping.
Product returns are an environmental as well as a financial burden. With many e-merchants offering hassle-free refund and exchange processes, customer returns can have an impact. up to 40% of total online sales; this means double the emissions from the supply chain and much more waste, as over 25% of returned items end up being thrown away.
Narvar found that 46% of returns were because the clothes didn’t look good, didn’t fit, or weren’t the right size and that’s where influencers come in. Online shopping can allow consumers to see how the clothes fit. real bodies, bodies that probably mirror those of influencer followers. This can lead to more accurate purchases, thus reducing return rates as well as their environmental impact.
So, to conclude a complex subject, be transparent about your sustainable development strategy and do not be a driver of overconsumption. Stay humble because no one likes (or trusts) a boastful. Provide your customers with the information they need and don’t rely on your own recommendation because your customers won’t use peer-to-peer communication to reinforce your message and your sustainability status.
I believe the conversation about sustainability is crucial for the fashion industry, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. To earn your audience’s trust and avoid derision, remember to stay true to your values, let your actions speak for themselves, and always be ready to back up your words.
