



One of our curious listeners, Isabella, noticed while shopping online that women’s clothing was more expensive than men’s clothing and she thought it was unfair. It turns out that this happens a lot. The same or very similar items, from school supplies to sports equipment, often cost more when designed to look like they were made for girls. People have come to call this phenomenon the pink tax. This week, learn more about why this is happening and what is being done about it. Well, ask some random kids a not-so-random question as well, and Bridget will introduce us to her new smart speaker that tastes weirdly good when it comes to music. Leigh Luna / Market Money talks Take a minute to recap the episode and review the key points. Here are some questions to motivate children: What is the name of the Bridgets smart speaker? What is a pink tax and why is it called that? What is it called when different people are charged different prices for the same thing? What is the name of the song that Sidekick played on The Pink Tax? Can you sing it? (Scroll down or click here for the answers!) Tip jar Our friend Isabella spotted a pattern and asked about it. Like her, some researchers and lawmakers have also sought to find out why toys, clothes, and hairstyles for girls often cost more than the same things for boys. The collection of evidence and data has led New York State to pass rules against the pink tax, and some companies have changed their prices. Research: it is the secret weapon against tyranny! like Jed said.

Here are some good sources: If kids are asking more general questions about economic equity, here are some resources on how to have those conversations: Finally, could we suggest checking out the full list of smart speaker content in marketplaces? Try saying Alexa, make me smart with any Echo device. High five Tell us a story! Do you have a money story you want to share with Jed and Bridget? Click here to tell us about it. Money speaks of answers Acolyte Answers will vary, but along the lines of: This is the extra money charged for things that are specifically designed for girls and women, even when they are often the same or very similar to those designed for boys. and men. It’s called the pink tax because a lot of things designed for girls and women are pink. Price discrimination Attack the pink taxes with my pink axes (Click on here to come back to questions!)

