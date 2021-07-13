Fashion
Amazon’s Best Fashion and Beauty Finds, According to Customers
Summer is in full swing, which means almost everyone is starting to leave the house again. A full beauty routine may seem foreign at this point and wearing anything other than bike shorts seems like a chore, but that doesn’t mean you have to splurge on fashion and beauty essentials to refresh your look this time. season.
Whether you need an easy outfit for lazy summer days or want to put on a little more glamor for the next vacation, you don’t need to start your search from scratch. So if you’re ready to leave your home in style this summer, Yahoo Editor-in-chief, Chassie Post, has the scoop on everything hot for the summer, according to shoppers like you.
Pickled post Amazon on the hunt for all the essentials you didn’t know you needed for the season, from cleansing shampoo to the perfect shoulder bag for everyday essentials. Each featured article has over 1,000 reviews and received a rating of four stars or more from Amazon customers who aren’t happy with anything that’s not worth their money.
If you’re up for a refresh, read on to discover five of the top-selling fashion and beauty finds people are loving right now.
Fashion
Bohemian wrap dress BTFBM
Editor’s Note: Some colors and sizes are sold out, but we’ve found some similar top rated options below.
Flattering, ruffled and trendy, what more could you ask for in a summer dress? Amazon shoppers love this swing style that comes in over a dozen different colors and four different sizes. It’s finished with a flattering V-neck, a tie waist and ruffled sleeves that make it a summer staple. A verified appraiser gave the dress a full five-star rating, calling it the “Perfect Dress for the Summer Wedding Season!”
Grace Karin Paper Bag Waist Cropped Pants
Made from a breathable blend of polyester and spandex, these paperbag pants are perfect for summer wear, whether you’re heading to the office or going out to dinner for a night out. The high waist fit hugs the curves but can still keep you comfortable thanks to the elastic waistband and additional tie closure. They’ve racked up over 7,500 five-star verified reviews from Amazon buyers and have become favorites because they’re easy to dress or dress up, according to a critic.
Fashion Puzzle Shoulder Bag
Sometimes all you need to take with you is the essential phone, keys, and wallet. That’s why buyers go crazy for this stylish shoulder bag, which can hold everything you need for everyday life and more. It is available in 22 different colors that can complement any outfit in your wardrobe, whether you are going out for errands or need something compact and practical for your next vacation.
Beauty
WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set
This hair care duo has amassed over 34,000 five-star verified reviews from Amazon buyers. It’s a bestseller for a reason. Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Oil Conditioner work together to detoxify and repair damaged hair, while helping it feel softer and thicker. It is suitable for all hair types and the brand claims it can also help with oily, colored, dry or falling out hair. “I felt the difference instantly after a wash,” wrote a five star verified critical. “We have hard water and it really helped me. I made my hair soft and shiny.”
Eyeliner and Magnetic Eyelashes Kit easbeauty
If you’re looking for fuller, fuller lashes, ditch extensions and follow the over 15,000 five-star verified reviews raving about this magnetic eyeliner and lash kit. The two-part set is easy to use: first, apply eyeliner as usual and wait a minute, then apply eyelashes on top. To remove them at the end of the day, you just need to gently peel off the eyelashes and then use a makeup remover to completely remove the eyeliner.
More of the most loved finds by Amazon customers
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (Set of 2)
If you didn’t know, microfiber towels can help reduce frizz, which can save your life during the summer. The microfiber fabric can not only reduce damage to your strands, but it also dries quickly, making it perfect for those nights when you are in a rush to get out. Even better? It comes in a set of two, so you can keep one at home and store the other in your suitcase.
Super goup! Invisible sunscreen SPF 40
Sunscreen isn’t just a summer staple (you should always put it on regardless of the season), but it helps to have one that provides sufficient protection when the sun is out. Supergoop’s “game-changing” sunscreen! does not leave a white streak or oily feeling on your skin which quickly made it a customer favorite, it has an almost perfect 4.8 star rating.
Wander Agio swimsuit blanket
The blanket is almost as much of a fashion statement as the swimsuit itself, so it helps to have a piece that you can wear with almost any beach outfit you have this season. This bestseller has amassed over 9,000 verified five-star reviews and is even Amazon’s choice for black cover-ups. You can hang it in several different colors for the beach, a poolside getaway, or any other summer occasion.
Body Glide Original Anti-Friction Balm
Everyone is eager to put on shorts this summer, but no one is eager to get irritated. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers have discovered this genius find: an anti-irritation balm. Over 16,000 verified reviews have given the balm a full five-star rating, calling it “surprisingly awesome.” “It’s discreet, odorless and works like a charm,” wrote a verified critical. “It exceeded my expectations.”
Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp
Ready to bring back your full makeup look this summer? If it’s been a while since you last put on the full glam, this eye pad is here to be your saving grace. No firm hand or intense focus required, it will deliver the same flawless eyeliner look on both sides without smudging, dripping or chipping.
Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts
Biker shorts are the next big thing in fashion so you might not want to go without them this summer. These best-selling Baleaf shorts are not only the best-selling bike shorts on Amazon, but they have over 36,900 five-star verified reviews from buyers who can’t get enough of the comfortable, on-trend style.
For more stories like this, check out:
