Fashion
Groom fashion options include classic and comfortable
From classic elegance to modern daring, the bride and groom walk the aisle showing off their style.
Smaller, more intimate gatherings have increased the trend for informality, but that doesn’t mean the groom can’t look like a true gentleman.
We will continue to see demand for not only the classic tuxedo and suit, as well as the no-coat looks, as the bride and groom take a look at trends in relaxation and comfort, said Jerry Brandehoff, senior vice president / General Manager of Merchandise for Mens Wearhouse and Moores Clothing for Men.
In addition to a menswear layout, clothing selection is greatly influenced by location.
For a beach wedding, simpler, more casual textiles like linen can fit the theme while still being stylish and appropriate, Brandehoff said. With the increase in outdoor weddings, a navy blue suit with a crisp white shirt with or without a tie and possibly a pocket square is always a timeless look.
Cut and color
Modern men look for a classic but more fitted suit that exudes confidence with its detailed elements. The coat should rest directly on the shoulder; the pants should break just at the top of the shoe.
Gone are the days of wearing tuxedos two sizes larger, and we think men are realizing that a well-fitting tuxedo will actually be more flattering than an oversized tuxedo, Brandehoff said.
Mens Wearhouses’ most popular silhouette is the two-button notched collar, and the modern peak lapel is also on trend, Brandehoff said.
Given social media, men are constantly taking cues, which further advance their knowledge of fashion and personal style, he said.
Color choices and patterns abound, but black or gray will never go out of style, Brandehoff said.
However, a midnight blue tuxedo is an ideal shade, striking the right balance between unique and classic, he said. Add a contrasting black satin notch or peak lapel to the jacket, pair it with a crisp formal shirt and black bow tie, and you have a formal look that will suit even James Bond.
For summer weddings, consider a white formal jacket, which can be the perfect choice for a memorable event.
Be sure to base the look with classic black tuxedo pants, Brandehoff said.
For a more adventurous look, the printed separate pieces offer the option of distinct and stylish designs such as the modern scarf or cashmere, Brandehoff said.
Additional keys
Accessories can take a costume out of the norm.
Although the landscape has become more casual with men pairing traditional black silk ties with their tuxedos, or no ties at all, we still find that a classic silk black bow tie is the more elegant selection, said. Brandehoff. Suspenders add style and personality as the no-coat look has become more popular.
Footwear options continue to evolve, with slippers and patent laces for a more formal occasion, wing tips, hat tips and brogues for a casual affair, often now paired with no-show socks, a Brandehoff said.
Mens Wearhouse offers several shopping options including BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store), appointment, contactless measurement, door-to-door delivery and curbside pickup to allow customers to buy or rent their clothes. faster, more safely and easily.
Additionally, we know that style and fit are two important factors when choosing a tuxedo or rental suit, so we launched a virtual try-on option earlier this year, giving customers the option to see what they look like in the product without leaving home, says Brandehoff.
Virtual try-on allows customers to upload a photo of themselves to see what the tuxedo or suit will look like. Orders can be fully completed through the website and shipped directly to the customer.
