MIT’s new robot can help seniors get dressed
A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has developed a robotic arm that can slide an arm of a vest over a person. And it’s more impressive than it initially seems.
A few years ago, I was eating in a nursing home cafeteria when a woman in her 80s called me and asked me to help her put on her cardigan. I said no problem, then I grabbed a sleeve and tried to put it on his arm. It was then that I realized that his body had stiffened over the years and his back was hunched. I didn’t know how to align the geometry between her arm and sleeve without hurting her.
“You’re not going to break me!” she joked, reading my indecision. And so I bent her limbs and her shoulders harder than I thought it would be safe. After a minute of nervous coaxing, her waistcoat was on and she returned to her lunch.
This work was much more difficult than expected and makes MIT’s latest research even more meaningful. The MIT team trained a robot to safely slip a vest over a human arm, which is an early but important step in creating a robot that could completely dress an elderly or disabled person.
The robots were in fact able to dress for a decade now. Such an achievement is only possible because a robot knows the dimensions of its own body and exactly what it intends to do next. For a robot to dress someone else is a whole different challenge as it has to guess someone else’s next move, lest the robot make a mistake that could bend a wrist. or dislocate an elbow.
“In this work, we focus on a planning technique,” says Shen Li, a doctoral student at MIT’s Interactive Robotics Group and author of the new article published for Sciences and systems. “The robots predict human movement, then design a safe plan based on the prediction. If I dress a child or an adult, they may have different reactions. We must therefore plan what they are going to do.
This prediction, in the human brain, is an invisible process. We don’t fully understand how one person approaches a situation like slipping a shirt sleeve on another human.
Li and his collaborators took a stock robotic arm and fitted it with a 3D tracker, which can see the movement of the person waiting to be dressed. Their breakthrough lies in the software, which not only recognizes a person’s position in the moment, but also considers how they might move afterwards, in order to both dress them successfully and not hurt them during the process. process.
To anticipate one of, say, 100 different possible motions, the system must first predict the 100 possible motions and create a path that keeps a person safe, regardless of how they actually move.
“We are not only predicting the most likely human movement, but the uncertain human ensemble of the future,” says Li, noting that this is a particularly conservative approach that can mean you dress at a dull pace. ‘snail.
However, over time the software learns from the person dressing. He can slowly ignore moves a person never makes, narrowing the possible list to something more likely and practical.
“At first, the robot can be very conservative, very slow,” Li said. “After the robot is more confident of the human [it’s faster]. “Even as the robot accelerates, it never uses a level of force that could hurt someone, and the software is trained to respond to surprising movements at all times, like you grab a TV remote and start changing. chain while being dressed.
For the next steps in the research, Li would like to add a full sleeve to the vest and develop the software to accommodate the added friction of pulling a garment over an appendage. Once this step is defined, it will be easier to put on a second sleeve or pants.
The other big downside to this research is that the current robot starts with a human fist already pulled through a sleeve hole, so the team would like to address this issue as well, by dressing a human early in the process. Li notes that nurses often take a person’s hand and run it through a sleeve, hinting that ultimately, a second robotic arm could make this task much easier.
These can look like small stages of development, in a world where machine learning models seem to solve massive problems like computer vision and object recognition overnight. Li doesn’t balk when I suggest we might be a decade away from training a robot to dress and undress someone in their entirety, but notes that it is remarkably difficult to work with humans rather than humans. things.
“How to develop an algorithm to learn [human behavior] effectively ? Li asks. “You can’t just have a human doing the job [a million times]. ‘”
