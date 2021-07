The movie’s most memorable fashion moments – WWD

“Legally Blonde” was released 20 years ago today. Revered as an all-time pop culture classic today, the film tells the story of a young woman, Elle Woods, determined to win back her boyfriend by earning her juris doctorate at Harvard Law School, to overtake everyone’s expectations, including hers. , to become a very successful (and fashionable) lawyer. Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods, received numerous accolades for her performance and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress (Comedy / Music). The film also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture (Comedy / Musical). Alongside Witherspoon were Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson and Matthew Davis, who played Vivian Kensington, Paulette Bonafonté, Emmett Richmond and Warner Huntington III respectively. The commercial success of the film led to a sequel, released in 2003, titled “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”, a direct-to-DVD spin-off dubbed “Legally Blondes”, as well as a Broadway production “Legally. Blonde: The Musical ”, which premiered in 2007. Witherspoon first confirmed a long-awaited third film in June 2018, when she uploaded a short clip of herself lounging on a pool float in what looked like the same pink sequin bikini she did. she wore in the first movie. “That’s right… # LegallyBlonde3,” she captioned the post. In May 2020, it was announced that “Legally Blonde 3” was officially in the works, with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor signed to help write the film. The film’s original producers, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, are also involved. Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods and Jennifer Coolidge from Paulette Bonafonté. The other cast members have yet to be confirmed. According to a tweet from MGM Studios, the film will be released in May 2022. While the film is most notable for its iconic quotes and lively plot, the outfits, very much embodying trends from the late 90s to early 2000s still alive today (thanks to Gen-Z influencers), are in themselves a centerpiece of fashion inspiration. From all pink Barbie-style outfits to sequined dresses, Elle Woods rocked it all. Here, WWD takes a look at some of “Legally Blonde’s” most memorable fashion moments. Scroll down to find out more. READ MORE HERE: ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Comes to HBO Max: A Look Back at the Show’s Iconic Fashion Moments “The Devil Wears Prada” At 15: A Look Back On The Iconic Fashion Moments From The Film ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is coming: look back at iconic fashion moments from the runway

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/legally-blonde-20-memorable-fashion-moments-1234878709/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos