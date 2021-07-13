How to copy an ultra-rare Persian rug from the fashion industry’s favorite rug dealer

An authentic Persian rug is hard to find. Faced with the prospect of finding one on their own, most buyers choose to entrust the process to a reseller with years of expertise in the trade. The process can be complicated and exhausting, not to mention a ridiculously high cost. Or at least it was. Now you can just turn to Mikael Kennedy. A fashion photographer by training, Kennedy first entered the New York male scene before landing in Los Angeles six years ago. Today he owns King Kennedy rug, a collection of Persian rugs accumulated for over a decade, and for an impressive list of committed aesthetes, it is the plug. Comments on his Instagram, where Kennedy teases custom series in small batches and shows off recent acquisitions, reads like a guest list at a bustling fashion week event: buyers, designers, and various industry insiders. The good news? You don’t have to be a fashion wearer it-bag or a particularly deep-pocketed home items enthusiast to get your hands on one of her exquisite finds, because luckily he does. sells online.

So how did Kennedy get here? About ten to fifteen years ago, he began to notice shiny, intricately detailed rugs in his friends’ homes. On a trip to western Massachusetts, he came across a particularly grated prayer rug from the late 1800s. (Years of heavy use of the left hand and knee marks permanently imprinted in the fabric itself.) That would be a fateful purchase. It blew me away that I could hold something that was so old, that had [such a visible] vestige or relic of human existence, Kennedy said, speaking by phone last month. He began to collect Persian rugs in earnest, while also having a day job as a professional photographer in New York City. On the side, he sold his carpets from an old Mercedes, laying them on the hood of the car so that customers could browse his wares on the street. Many of Kennedy’s early clients were already marks in his rolodex from his work in the fashion industry. Burton Snowboards came calling, as did Ralph Lauren. (At RRL stores, the satellite homes of Ralph Lauren’s immersive anthem to the Wild West, employees turned the rugs, exposing their faded tummies, to make them look older.)

Like double-knee pants and single-stitched t-shirts, Persian rugs and facsimiles of varying degrees of authenticity have exploded in popularity. They are now the mainstays of the trendy boutiques that crisscross downtown Manhattan and artistic interiors also ubiquitous in some corners of the internet. Ironically, Kennedy sees their popularity as a setback against the Instagram-friendly form of minimalism, what he calls empty, soulless spaces that have become ubiquitous on the platform over the past decade. Minimalism is the easiest design to achieve, he scoffs. And so that doesn’t interest me.

He is also committed to recognizing the complications of operating as a White American in a space made possible by the work of artists who are neither, even though they are no longer there to. reap the benefits. There are a lot of young white carpet merchants entering this market right now, Kennedy points out. He notices that when merchants take a century-old carpet, anglicize its name and upload it to their sites stripped of its historical context, thus whitewashing its cultural significance. Kennedy feels responsible to the people he deals with, even though he’s never met them, which is why he is quick to call on competitors who don’t treat their wares with the dignity they deserve. Ultimately, he points out, it’s someone else’s art.

His keen eye and vocal ethic have earned him a legion of appreciators, including the furniture designer Stephen kenn, another expatriate Angeleno, who worked with him on a set of specially upholstered furniture. He also started selling bags. (A first batch was made with Stanley and son, the legendary New York-based operation that Kennedy had known from his #menswear years.) The expansion into bags reflects his deep belief that art should be accessible, a sentiment Kennedy has retained from his time showing in galleries , when he sold zines or miniature versions of his photographs so that everyone could take home a little piece of the experience. Its bags, while not cheap, require a much lower financial commitment than an antique $ 5,000 rug. Unique jackets and coats are coming, and a unofficial collaboration with Birkenstock is also under construction. (In May, he teased an image of a striped bomber, fashioned from a Moroccan blanket he found in Marrakech. It looked amazing.)

For Kennedy, however, the rugs themselves remain the focal point. And from a cost per garment perspective, to put it in terms that it could have used in the era of menswear, they couldn’t be a better investment. These rugs are so finely woven that they have lasted a hundred years, Kennedy points out, and they are still incredibly durable. They will last another hundred years if you take care of them.