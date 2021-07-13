Marks and Spencer’s ‘romantic’ heart-print midi dress fits nicely, but customers warn





“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light,” Albus Dumbledore once said in Harry Potter. And after 16 months of Covid-19 lockdown, the sentiment is certainly applicable in 2021. While you can’t state the country’s response to the pandemic unless you’re the Prime Minister, there are little things you can do at home to make the most of the situation and inject some joy into your life. For some, that means setting up a get-together with friends, booking a break, or cooking your favorite meal, but for others it can be as easy as treating yourself to a new shade of lipstick or indulging in a indulgent bubble bath.





Marks and Spencer shared a pic of a beautiful dress, and we can see why this midday would spill eyebrows. The romantic red tea dress has vintage vibes, but could also be seen on the streets of New York City, worn by creatives as they bustle about in style to meetings in downtown Manhattan and then a drink after work. Lisa, an M&S Instagram insider, said: “This stunning heart print tea dress from the Ghost line will tell so many stories. “This is such a cute romantic dress that is so delicate and has so much grace! “This dress definitely has the Sarah Jessica Parker vibe … Sweep it up.” While social media claimed the dress was “gorgeous,” customers who had previously purchased the garment gave shoppers a word to the wise on two different points. “I tried it on in store in my normal size (14) and it completely overwhelmed me,” one said. “No size 12 available in store so ordered online and it fits perfectly so my advice to others would be to buy a size below your usual size” Another added: “I bought this dress but it was a little big so I waited for a smaller size to come back in stock. I am so happy because it is perfect. So pretty and summery.”





One person also looked at the dress and wrote: “I bought a size 6 because the reviews said the dress was a size bigger. It was still too big and I didn’t like the material.” Another thread also emerged and critics warned that the dress was best suited for women of a certain age. “I loved the look of this dress online and it’s gorgeous but too young for me so I was fired,” one said. “I would have bought and worn it if I was 30 years younger,” added another. “I can only recommend a much younger person”. the V-neck midi dress with heart print is available in sizes 6 to 20, but has limited stock online. It sells for 89.

