Male golfer Garrett Wood qualifies for American amateur





MAINEVILLE, Ohio Kentucky male golfer Garret wood qualified for the US Amateur by winning the TPC River’s Bend qualifier on Monday. Wood used a final round of 68 to earn his place in the national event by a two-stroke margin. “I am so excited to qualify for Oakmont,” said Wood. “I am really looking forward to playing a USGA hosted event on one of the toughest golf courses in the country.” The qualifying tournament was a 36 hole event, played in Maineville, Ohio. Wood qualifies for the national tournament August 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Wood opened the day with a 3 of 75 round. He battled back-to-back errors to open his round with birdies on three straight holes at the seventh, eighth and ninth to make the turn in good position. He landed another shot in the 11th par five, before bogeys in the 14th and 16th scored his final score for the first round. The Mason, Ohio native rebounded significantly in the second round behind a 68 under 4. He birdied the second and third holes, then landed another shot to make the under-3 turn with a birdie on the eighth. Wood birdieed in the 11th for the second straight round to get a score of 4 under. A double bogey on the 15th was immediately combated with a birdie on the 16th. He finished the round in style and helped put the tournament out of reach with a birdie on the 18th to push his two-stroke advantage. Wood was the only player to beat 70 in the second round and his 68 was the lowest score for any player during each round. Wood used the 2020-21 season as a red shirt season and has two years of eligibility left for the Wildcats. He has participated in 24 career college tournaments and has an average of 73.45 strokes. In his first season with the Wildcats in 2019-20, Wood made five appearances and had four starts. He had the best result of the season with a ninth tie at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational. Wood ended his junior campaign as an Early Wave Srixon / Cleveland Golf All-America scholar. His summer events included handing a scorecard to 1 at the Rice Planters amateur golf tournament in June and a tie for 31. Last week, he placed 25th at the Monroe Invitational behind a scorecard at just one. He had rounds 76-65-74-66 in that event before winning the qualifying game on Monday. Wood is next in action at the Southeastern Amateur July 21-23 in Columbus, Ga. He is also scheduled to compete in the Ohio Amateur in Warren, Ohio, July 26-30 later this summer. Wood is the second Wildcat to earn a win this season at summer events. Jacob Cook repeated his Lexington City Golf Championship title in June. Cook won the event by five strokes and was one of three current Wildcats to finish in the top 10. For the latest news on the Kentucky Men’s Golf Team, follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagramand on the web at UKathletics.com.

