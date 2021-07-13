Meet Rook Vanguard, the creator of Roblox behind the Gucci Garden

Rook Vanguard is the first UGC creator to create Limited on Roblox for Gucci.

The metaverse has arrived. At least that’s what companies like Roblox believe, whose users generate content and continue to grow inside the Roblox platform. Roblox wants to be more than a game engine and an online getaway. They build themselves up to become a destination metaverse.

Roblox’s journey to becoming the metaverse began with its user-generated content. Vanguard of the tower, a user-generated content (UGC) creator and developer on Roblox who has been creating on the platform for over a decade, including as part of the DropBlox Studios group, described, In a general sense, user-generated content allows anyone to share and create across the metaverse. said the Vanguard. Roblox is powered by its users Users become creators, working together to realize their imaginations by developing their own games and experiences, or by creating virtual fashion items.

Roblox created the UGC Avatar Creator program to allow more users to design virtual fashion for others. Vanguard explained that with the expansion of the catalog of user-generated accessories comes the luxury of variety.

Luxury Fashion x The Metaverse

Image courtesy of the Roblox x Gucci collaboration

Variety isn’t the only luxury that Roblox users have access to. In May 2021, Roblox unveiled a collaboration with Gucci. the Gucci Garden was a place where Roblox users experienced the creative vision of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. Vanguard described the collaboration with Gucci in the Metaverse as an eye-opener and provided invaluable practical insight into the world that exists behind the scenes. Upon entering the garden, users shed their avatars and become neutral models. They could also purchase limited edition avatar items from the Gucci Garden store.

Vanguard adds: The creative process involved carefully dissecting the original designs and bringing those designs into Roblox. I was basically doing digital 3D model making customizing everything for the Roblox platform. Rook Vanguard got involved in the online worlds after his father read a Forbes article about Disney’s 2007 acquisition of Club Penguin (a massively multiplayer online game).

When chosen to work on the collaboration with Gucci, Vanguard said he was inspired by the ability to help virtually realize difficult designs and honor the Metaverse to the best of my ability by representing the platform. form that made me what I am. When Vanguard started creating on Roblox in 2009, he was immediately captivated by the potential to make his imagination come true.

This captivation grew with the Gucci collaboration. The stakes were high and it was an opportunity to work with both Gucci and Roblox, who are leaders in digital fashion and the metaverse. Vanguard told me: Working with Gucci in December 2020 allowed me to make my dad proud one last time before he passed away from Covid.

Rook Vanguard creates their own virtual fashion designs. His collection of signature 3D objects includes a range of accessories that change color at the angle with more than 500,000 items sold in just six months since its release. Gucci challenged him to improve his art. Thanks to this project, my 3D skills have improved tremendously, said Vanguard. I learned and invented several new techniques to bring Gucci’s creations to life within Roblox.

Age of exploration

The metaverse is a topic on the minds of many brands. Yet what exactly it is is still evolving. Vanguard thinks that As seductive and evasive as the Metaverse may sound, I see it as an extension of myself and others, he said, the Metaverse is a magnificent creative medium, and while still in its power. youth, I see an abundance of freedom and potential. To help brands explore the metaverse, Vanguard has assembled a team of talented developers. Brands, among others, should definitely explore the metaverse, he said.

The gaming and art industries have become increasingly virtual in recent decades. Vanguard thinks fashion is the next step. This does not mean that one will replace the other, but that instead, the two will coexist. This idea is one that businesses rely on when exploring the metaverse. This is the idea behind digital twins, mapping physical objects or buildings to a counterpart in a digital world. Vanguard believes that there is enormous potential for beauty in harmony between mediums, as well as there is beauty in conflicting mediums.

Vanguard has high hopes for the fashion transformation. In the next 3-5 years, I expect fashion and art to be at the forefront of technological advancements. Like many digital artists and fashion designers, Vanguard believes that fashion and art is ready for a virtual uplift. I imagine putting on a pair of AR glasses and being amused to see someone’s animated graphic t-shirt, then again by someone else with hummingbirds dancing in rhythm around them, did- he declares.

Vanguard and his team have an exciting list of projects to release this year. It’s always fun to provide refreshing experiences, build communities, and watch people discover your creations with each other. No doubt the excitement will infect brands ready to stand out in the physical world and the metaverse.