Elle Woods has been shaping fashion for 20 years





De Rakoff calls The revenge of a blonde an alternate reality, a pastiche meant to throw the aesthetic of high-end style, femininity and femininity into an over-the-top cocktail that exaggerates Southern California and the East Coast, lightness and formality, childhood and femininity. It may come as a surprise, but de Rakoff says his inspirations for Elle came from the archives: Ali MacGraw in Love story (1970) and the women of his daughter friday (1940). And as 2000s style makes a comeback, de Rakoff says she sees The revenge of a blonde become the archival inspiration for today’s fashion enthusiasts. The Y2K revival, de Rakoff says, looks like an exaggerated emanation, especially because so many references go beyond clothing. It is the rebirth of a character or the atmosphere of the time. As Kim Kardashian Elle Woods Halloween Costume or Ariana Grandes thank you, next Musical clip. You’ll see a blonde in pink with a dog and you’ll be like, her Elle Woods, just like a general thing in the universe, she said. I love Ariana Grande’s video. It was for me the greatest homage because it seemed to me in the mind of [Elle], and also the bend-and-snap is such an iconic part. There is so much iconography in this film that is not specifically related to clothing. It all worked out as a massive part of the puzzle. De Rakoff is still getting emails from people asking about the iconic Elle Woods pink sequin bikini she wore in her Harvard Law School submitted video. Much to the disappointment of fans, however, de Rakoff can’t quite remember how this particular look formed. Costume design in 2001 was different from what it is now. More scrapbooker and less online. de Rakoff described tracking things through Google searches and old-fashioned cold phone calls. Detective work, she called it. At that point, I bought it all myself, saved it, begged it in a showroom in NYC, bought it in stores, be it vintage, that I rented it in a possible house, every piece of clothing in this movie went through my hands to appear on screen, said de Rakoff Vogue. That’s why I don’t remember. Historians and archive enthusiasts would find it a shame if these precious details were lost in the logistics. But the poets may say that do not knowledge preserves the magic of the iconography of Elles.

