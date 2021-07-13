Fashion
Megan Fox takes on two of summer’s biggest trends in a corset dress and ankle-length sandals
When it comes to Megan Foxs style, the avant-garde pieces are endless.
Yesterday the Jennifer Body Actress stopped by the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! boldly, releasing a midi-length, long-sleeved corseted dress. The number taps into this season’s new appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier styles, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyonc and Rosala in the past few weeks alone.
More New Shoes
APEX / MEGA
two-eyed photos / MEGA
When it comes to shoes, Fox herself has kicked off another major summer trend in the form of towering sandals. The raised heels featured a faded gray upper with ultra-thin straps and a pointed toe hem; Favorite by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, wrap-around heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake through the ankle and calf for a noticeable punch and sustained fit.
two-eyed photos / MEGA
two-eyed photos / MEGA
When discussing personal style, you can often find Megan Fox herself in a standout look, her go-to style being described as bold, fierce, and cutting edge with a touch of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glamorous occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. the Transformers actress and model have also been the face of Armani Beauty and Fredericks of Hollywood Ambassador.
Incorporate the ankle-length sandal trend into your shoe rotation in these Megan Fox-inspired pairs.
Courtesy of Macy’s
Buy now: Stunning Steve Madden sandal, $ 89.
Courtesy of Saks
Buy now: Protection Bellin sandal, $ 148.
Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy now: Alevi Lucy Sandal, $ 338 (was $ 520).
Click on the gallery to find out more Megan Foxs’ bold style over the years.
Launch gallery: Megan Fox’s fierce style on and off the red carpet over the years
The best of footwear
