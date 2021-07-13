Influenced: Vogue editors find fashion inspiration in their colleagues

After more than a year of telecommuting, the time has finally come to Vogue members of staff to leave our homes and return, however cautiously, to the office. While it may take a few weeks for us to re-acclimate to the nuances of elevator etiquette, I know I’m not the only one waiting for the return of spontaneous conversation, face-to-face meetings and perhaps more importantly. office style inspiration.

From an assortment of eye-catching summer dresses to a surprisingly chic silicone phone case, pieces currently dominate VogueOffices are an inexhaustible source of sartorial discoveries, especially now, when it feels like the rules of workplace dress are ripe for reinterpretation. To celebrate our return and the sensational re-emergence seems to be sweeping the corridors of Cond Nast10 Vogue staff members share the pieces they were inspired to purchase after seeing them on their impeccably dressed colleagues.

Emily Farra, Senior Fashion News Editor

My colleague Steff Yotka influences me constantly, but never as much as with her findings on The RealReal. She has a knack for finding the perfect pieces for herself and her friends; I clicked buy on countless links she sent me. Lately I’ve been browsing Prada skirts based on Steff’s incredible collection of minis and prints from last season; I think she can be proud of this one!

Prada silk midi skirt

Rickie De Sole, Executive Fashion Director, Vogue.com

I love an easy sundress, and my coworkers have some of the best. Celia Ellenberg, Voguebeauty director, wore this Rachel Comey off-the-shoulder dress to the office earlier this summer and looked amazing in it. It’s a stretch fabric and it’s just the right length for my five foot three inch frame (and Celias)!

Another influenced by my Vogue The colleague moment was this Merlette dress that our head of fashion initiatives, Allie Michler, wore a few weeks ago. The light fabric and the soft blue color had sold me.

Rachel Comey Off Shoulder Pout Dress

Ella Riley-Adams, Senior Life and Beauty Editor

I was on Zoom with my former colleague, beauty writer Akili King, when I complimented his orange shirt studded with little flowers. She explained that it was actually a surf top, part of a collaboration between Tory Burch and Shiseido. The two brands have teamed up to create the cutest sunscreen ever, as well as a beachwear capsule. The surf shirt is the star of the show, with its shiny front zip and ruffle collar, and I was quick to jump in to add it to my own collection. I can’t wait to wear it on vacation but, thanks to Akili, I know it works just as well on a call to the office.

Tory Burch x Shiseido Printed Ruffle Surf Shirt Tory Burch x Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Lauren Sanchez, Commercial Director

When it comes to glitter and all that is holographic, I lean on the bold words of wisdom from beauty editors: Arden Fanning. A connoisseur of cool-girl eyeliner, electric blue is his go-to shade. I’m just waiting for the perfect time to debut the Winged Eye Chaos Cobalt, but in the meantime, the glittering Ardens glittery world of neon and sunshine is the perfect fuel for this outfit that’s begging to party. It all comes back to my belief that if you dress like you’ve never stood in line, you never will.

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Waterproof Eye Pencil

Concetta Ciarlo, Special Events Assistant

When I started to Vogue, I was more than eager to watch and follow the style advice of the fashion experts in the magazines. I noticed several editors were wearing beige snakeskin print mid-calf boots; I ended my workday by researching myself for a similar pair purchased with expedited shipping, of course.

Paris Texas snake-embossed leather boots

Lilah Ramzi, Features and Commerce Editor

At the risk of sounding very militarily pants and thongs, it’s hard not to admire the Tonne Goodman scarf and the white denim uniform. His ubiquitous silk squares are by Charvet (luckily you can find plenty of good second-hand options!) And his famous white jeans (which you can read all about here) are Levis 501 Original Fit men’s jeans. I may or may not have bought both.

Charvet silk scarf and pouch $ 79 $ 52 COLLECTIVE CLOSET Men’s Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jean

Alexis Bennett, business writer

My colleague Madeline Fass wore the prettiest Helmut Lang feathered top at the office the other day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. After scouring the internet for hours to see if anyone else had listed it on a resale site, I opted for this cute feather blouse that can be layered and worn with a camisole.

Dries Van Noten feather-trimmed tulle top

Madeline Fass, editor-in-chief of the market

One of the best parts of working at Vogue is surrounded by so many stylish individuals gathered in one place who love fashion, sober and simple. I have been inspired more times than I can count; I must thank my former colleague Madeline Swanson for the one and only purchase of clogs I have ever made; Steff Yotka is the reason why I include fabulous midi skirts in my wardrobe; and, of course, Chioma Nnadi for layering printed turtleneck tops. In fact, the office is where I made some of my favorite purchases. I was reassured that my long-awaited finds from The RealReal are definitely worth pulling the trigger (thank you, Julie), and I literally bought pieces direct from colleagues, like the vintage Dior Logo bag that I got from Yohana Lebasi. It’s also a place where we can discover our mutual obsessions, our knee-high boots (Naomi) or find the perfect pair of faded denim (Alexandra).

Striped poplin and thread organza skirt with Ganni overlays Manolo Blahnik ankle boots in pony and cow print

Ciarra Lorren-Zatorski, Associate Fashion Editor

Among the many fashion influences that invade theaters Vogue, Maybe my favorite is the Xouxou phone cases, the perfect marriage of functionality and style. Big thanks to Madeline Swanson and Madeline Fass for introducing me to the rising brand and turning my phone into a fun and chic statement piece. Plus, no longer losing my phone in the sample depths is an added bonus!

Xouxou light olive silicone case and orange camouflage rope

Jill Weiskopf, Vice-President, Communications

Anna-Lisa Yabsley, who leads the global digital strategy for Vogue, has mastered the art of lofty basics. I always ask her where she got certain pieces like this padded shoulder tee so I can add them to my own minimalist adjacent spin.