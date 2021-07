Italian and South African institutions join forces to help fashion designers – WWD

MILAN – Italian and South African institutions have joined forces for a project to establish a long-term partnership between the fashion industries of the two countries. The Italian Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa has partnered with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana; Polimoda; Centro di Firenze for the Moda Italiana; Lineappelle; South African Fashion Week, or SAFW; The Italian commercial agency ICE and the Nelson Mandela Forum Firenze to launch the “Fashion Bridges” initiative encouraging cultural exchanges and supporting young designers. The partnership is based on three main actions, including that of promoting the recruitment of talent by establishing academic cooperation between some of the key fashion schools of the two countries. In particular, SAFW and Polimoda have selected three talented new graduates from South African fashion schools and three from the Florence-based institution to offer a virtual training program developed by Polimoda with the support of the Italian fashion chamber . During this program, designers will work together to develop joint capsule collections, which will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in September and South African Fashion Week the following month. The Lineapelle leather goods fair will provide materials for talents to shape their creations. The promotion of young but established brands will also be reinforced, as one designer per country will be selected and helped to identify business opportunities in both markets as well as to establish contact with local agents. Round tables and business-to-business meetings between South African and Italian companies operating in the fashion and textile industry will represent the third implementation of the “Fashion Bridges” project. At the end of October, producers and buyers of raw materials, fabrics, leather and textile machinery will gather in Johannesburg for an event aimed at strengthening the technical skills and supply chains of the fashion industries in the two countries, with a focus on themes ranging from quality to sustainability. To promote all these initiatives and provide information on all parties concerned, a virtual visual journal has been created on the Some Other Label platform, hosted by Errica Iacopini, which will present the stories of each creator and follow the development of their respective brand. A special logo has been created to embody the cooperation between Italy and South Africa, featuring a stylized image of Florence’s iconic Ponte Vecchio bridge rendered in the traditional South African Shweshwe fabric dating from the 1800s. The ‘Fashion Bridges’ project follows on from the ‘German Italian Fashion Experience’, which the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana launched in partnership with the Fashion Council Germany earlier this year. As indicated, this long-term bilateral exchange project aimed to increase the visibility of emerging talents from both countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-features/camera-nazionale-moda-italiana-fashion-bridge-south-africa-1234881029/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos