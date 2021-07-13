Ten years before her wedding, this bride found her Balenciaga wedding dress in a thrift store





Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Herold of Groovy Awapuhi Photography When she entered the Goodwill, Sallay walked over to a vendor and tried on the dress. When I closed it completely, I remember looking at myself in the mirror and just celebrating, because I was so thrilled it was going and it was a Balenciaga, she said. My heart was racing because I was so excited no one knew. When I saw it I kind of knew it would probably be my wedding dress. Sallay bought it for $ 100, leaving only $ 50 in his account. Back home, Sallay did what every fashion addict does when he gets his hands on a special piece: search for it. The first thing I did was search Style.com, because I wanted to know if it was a runway piece, Sallay says. The dress was look 21 from Fall 2006. I remember taking a screenshot of it and posting it on Facebook saying, Best Goodwill Score of My Life. A year later, a friend of Sallay’s in Indianapolis mentioned that she had a friend that Sallay would get along with. While still in New York City, Sallay and her husband, James, started chatting on Twitter. They decided to meet up after she returned to Indianapolis during summer vacation. We had so much in common and ended up spending every day of this summer together, she says. Sallay returned definitively in October and transferred to Indiana University, Purdue University in Indianapolis, where she studied computer graphics. The two have been together ever since. Something that really separates him [James] is his heart. Even before dating, he supported me so much and accepted me from the start and continues to be my rock to this day, she says. He got to know me and got to know me. He had his first experience as an Instagram boyfriend with me. Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Herold of Groovy Awapuhi Photography Sallay was ahead of the trend for small, intimate ceremonies; they married in May 2019 in an Indianapolis courthouse, then spent their honeymoon in New York and Hawaii. I remember the morning I put on the dress, I remember precisely being nervous, almost as if I was going to get married and there was a ceremony. Sallay styled the look with a veil cut into the tulle from the train of her mother’s wedding dress, while her $ 15 heels were stolen from Tekla Vintage, a small store outside of Detroit. Of course, while there is sentimental value to the piece now, Sallay still appreciates the place of dresses in fashion history. It was awesome and continues to be my best savings score today. I’ve never seen it resold on the Internet, she said. In my head I always thought, Who is the person who owned this first? What did they use it for? I have no idea what makes someone just give it to Goodwill in New York, but it’s great. It really gave me the opportunity to be the happiest person in the world at 19 in New York City.

