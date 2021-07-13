Fourth man kicked out of clothing store after having sex on himself





A FOURTH man has been kicked out of a Dublin city center department store after being accused of committing a sexual act on himself. erard McVeigh, 42, who has no fixed address in Dublin 22, is charged with a Sexual Offenses Act violation for masturbation in public at Marks & Spencer on Mary Street on June 16. He appeared in Dublin District Court after being indicted by Garda John Timmons of Store Street station. Garda Timmons provided the man’s lawyer with the disclosure of prosecution evidence. The Director of Public Prosecutions ordered the summary settlement, which means that the case must be dealt with at the district court level. The judge declared himself competent. He also accepted a Garda request to impose a bail condition prohibiting the accused from leaving the department store. Following a request by defense lawyer Paddy McGarry, legal aid was granted. Judge Smyth has ordered the accused to appear again in September, by which time he will have to state how he is arguing for the prosecution. Last week, three other men appeared in the same court charged with obscene behavior at the same Marks & Spencer store. They were also ordered to obey a bail condition to stay away from the store on Tuesday. One of them pleaded guilty to masturbating and engaging in offensive behavior of a sexual nature in the store’s men’s bathroom. He was caught red-handed during a secret surveillance operation by the Garda on June 16. The court heard he grabbed the bottom of an undercover gardas while exposing himself. The defense said something happened to him after he misread the signals. The conviction was adjourned for a probation report to be prepared after Judge Smyth said the court needed to know why he had engaged in this behavior. Two other men, including a married father of three, were released on bail to appear in September to argue their case. They are accused of having masturbated in the same toilet in the presence of plainclothes custody dates in June.

