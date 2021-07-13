Surrealism makes a comeback

Surrealism is everywhere (still) in fashion. The 20th century art movement that defined generations of design and literature by taking ideas from the irrational subconscious mind and mixing them with the everyday has firmly found its place on the runway. Founded by poet André Breton in Paris in 1924, surrealism has deep roots in fashion and now, a century later, it seems the circle has come full circle.

Maison Schiaparelli, founded by Elsa Schiaparelli in the 1920s, was defined by surrealist trompe-l’oeil imagery, So it makes sense that the theme continues with the brand under his current leadership. The recent collections by creative director Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli are perhaps best known for their aesthetics. Think of noses, breasts, eyelids, mouth and more jewelry, bags and dresses. However, Roseberry is not alone. The 1920s are back in the 2020s. In particular, the jewelry in the Spring 2021 collections prove that the baubles we wear today are perhaps as surreal as our uncertain times.

Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry. Getty Images

Ulla Johnson showed massive mobile-like earrings that looked like a piece by Alexander Calder, Acne Studios showed earrings that looked like crumpled tin foil, and Miu Miu sent out earrings. alien-type UFO saucer ears on the runway. All of these styles have given rise to the idea of ​​what an everyday accessory can and should be perceived as.

In a more conventional surrealist sense, Marine Serre’s models had fish hanging from their fingertips while Dior had shiny, almost bloody hearts on bracelets and necklaces. Surreal examples also made their way into the fall 2021 collections. Watch Marni, who featured an otherworldly video that took place on Zoom and invited viewers to a virtual lunch. The video itself appeared to offer a glimpse of a private catering ceremony, culminating in an upside down performance by Mykki Blanco.

In the grip of a COVID world with digital broadcasts, Saint Laurent posted a surreal video titled Water from France, with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Indya Moore, Julianne Moore and Chloë Sevigne. The women are depicted in a dreamlike dinner scene, throwing glasses, randomly disappearing, and walking in slow motion in outfits that change in an instant. Before Tik Tok, there was surrealism. And who could forget the surreal teaser movie for the Chanel spring 2021 show by Inez and Vinoodh, which was done in black and white and showed the traditional Hollywood sign reconfigured to say “Chanel” before moving on to scenes from classic French New Wave films such as Pierrot Le Crazy about Jean Luc Godard, and finally, the Grand Palais.

When surrealism first emerged, it was sparked by a reaction to rational logic and ideas that would have started World War I. They wanted to fight against the “rationalism” which, according to them, guided European culture and politics in war, thus uniting reality and fantasy, or “an absolute reality, a surreality”, in the words of the poet and critic André Breton, who published The Surrealist Manifesto in 1924. The Surrealists were inspired by the work of neurologist Sigmund Freud, working with words and visuals to expand the possibilities between dream and reality. Breton was a big supporter of tapping into the unconscious imagination as a way to rethink everyday life.

But why, in 2021, is the movement coming back? Considering that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic as a result of a lot of political turmoil, the next generation of trendy surrealism makes a lot of sense. After all, the motive of the original Surrealists was to make the familiar strange and show a fragile world full of tension in a dreamlike new state.

Jewelry on the catwalks of Acne, Miu Miu and Chanel. Getty Images

“Surrealism is often linked to a feeling of cultural upheaval”, explains the fashion historian Caroline Elenowitz Hess . “The surrealist art movement was born out of a sense of dislocation and distrust of authority after World War I, which has many parallels with the loss of institutional trust during the Trump era, heightened by fear and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current cultural environment of uncertainty and anxiety makes the fantastic incongruity of surrealism particularly appropriate in 2021. ”

As with most creative movements, surrealism has greatly influenced the fashion community. One of the most famous surrealist artists of all time, Salvador Dali, was a frequent collaborator of Elsa Schiaparelli in the 1930s, co-creating everything from quirky hats to an iconic lobster dress designed for the then American socialite. Duchess of Windsor Wallis Simpson. Meret Oppenheim, arguably the most famous surrealist artist, was well known for her fur teacup sculpture, but she also created fur bracelets and gold jewelry with snake, bone designs and lips. Surrealist photographer and visual artist Man Ray has photographed for Chanel, Lanvin and Vionet, among other fashion brands.

The famous tea cup and saucer by Meret Oppenheim. ullstein picture dtl.Getty Images

Fast forward to 2021, and surrealism isn’t limited to the catwalks in Paris, Milan, London and New York. Even emerging designers are experimenting with the aesthetic of surrealism, some even framing all of their work around it.

Take for example, Untitled in motion a newly launched leisurewear brand that puts bright, sometimes bizarre patterns on dresses, shorts, button-down shirts and nightgowns.

Founded by printer Marika Kandelaki and business consultant Virginia Craddock, the brand seeks to introduce a whole new type of casual wear, called wake up clothes, emphasizing surrealism, liminality and the dream state.

“We love the arcs and shadows of de Chirico, the play of light of Dora Maar, the sky of Magritte, the whimsical trompe-l’oeil costumes of Elsa Schiaparelli and the dreamlike landscapes of Kay Sage”, explains Kandelaki. All of the artists the designers refer to have one thing in common: they approach everyday life in a dreamlike way, from the deeply beautiful but illogical perspective of Chirico used in paintings of Roman arcades to the unusual photo combinations of Dora Maar showing seashells like jewelry. or stars like a woman’s head, and even Magritte’s dreamlike landscapes, representing faces in the sky or plants which, on closer inspection, are also birds.

The New York-based brand Dolphinette , is also increasingly inspired by movement, visible in the form of its playful earrings made of real fruit and whimsical, childish paintings made on jackets and bags. For her fall 2021 collection, called Natasha’s Fever Dream, Olivia Cheng explored her relationship with her childhood toy, a velvet bunny named Natasha. “As children we all find a lot of comfort and stability in objects, and it was incredibly interesting to transform the importance of this relationship into a network of wearable devices,” she explains. This resulted in a quilted jacket with crushed flowers sandwiched between two layers of recycled PVC and handbags in the form of women’s stockings and boots.

“There is a surrealist statement that refers to ‘making something normal again strange’, which I often think of when designing,” adds Cheng. “I definitely tend towards classic and historical silhouettes, like a swing coat or a Kiss Lock handbag, reinterpreted more through their medium, whether it is a feverish print or an unexpected quilting of real plants. . It reminds me how much repeating a simple word over and over again can make that word foreign to the language. I often feel like my job is to bottle the essence of that alien feeling and give it a distinctive face.

In the art world too, surrealism seems to have a moment again. Surrealist artist Eileen Agar, known for her collages incorporating raw, organic forms with the female form and other unique pieces, like a hat designed to eat bouillabaisse, is hosting her first retrospective at The Whitechapel Gallery in London , May 19 – August 29.

Exhibition “Eileen Agar: Angel Of Anarchy” Jeff spicerGetty Images

Other artists, like Lola Brooks at Sienna Patti Contemporary also admire the surrealists OG. Brooks creates surreal jewelry in the shape of a heart encrusted with eyes. “I have always been fascinated by the imagery of surrealists and the psychological foundations of their vision,” she explains. “This work is more of a response to the psychological, emotional and spiritual aspects of the culture in which I and we have been immersed over the past few years. For me, given the illogical times we live in, surrealism was a logical response. “

With a pandemic on the way, but a brighter future in sight, it makes perfect sense for designers to want us to dream again.

