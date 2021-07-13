17 ultra-slimming red dresses starting at just $ 15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We all know and love the Little Black Dress, and surely have a few in our closets. In fact, we always choose these dresses when we want to feel confident. After all, black is arguably the most slimming shade for any shopper!

But let’s break the 24/7 black cycle and add a new color to the red mix! It’s a breathtaking shade and complements pretty much any skin tone. Plus, if you think a red dress may be less forgiving than a black dress, we’re here to prove you wrong. With that in mind, we’ve found a plethora of red dresses with flattering designs that will look great on any body type. Keep scrolling to check out our favorites!

17 serious, flattering and affordable red dresses for all occasions

Day dresses

1. Were completely obsessed with the appearance of this midi summer dress from ECOWISH one of our favorites forever!

2. The draped detail of this LILLUSORY tank dress the student from a basic piece to a unique piece!

3. Thousands of buyers love the ruffle ruffle skirt on this tunic dress from FANCYINN!

4. For a casual and relaxed look, this Amazon Essentials jersey dress is a great choice!

5. This swing in A romwe mini dress has the most delicate touch of ruffle on the sleeves that we love!

6. One of the most popular dresses on Amazon is this tight tank top from BTFBM the gathers are really flattering!

7. This strapless ZESICA long dress is a timeless look for summer, whether you’re heading to the beach or brunch!

Evening Dresses

8. This ZAFUL satin slip dress is such a sight and will definitely turn heads!

9. The gathered style of this Verdusa Bodycon Dress impresses countless fashionistas!

ten. We also love the gathered look of this YMDUCH bodycon dress, and the square neckline is too chic!

11. Even though it is a two piece set of CUPS, we had to throw it into the mix!

12. Reviewers say they were blown away by how fabulous they felt in this Mizoci draped bodycon dress!

Formal Evening Dresses

13. The structured aspect of this cocktail dress GRACE KARIN is super sophisticated and timeless!

14. If you have a fancy event coming up, you will love it this affordable dress from PLEASE!

15. Everything on this Sidefeel cocktail dress it’s perfection, from the off-the-shoulder neckline to the high-low skirt!

16. Buyers love the way this full length GOBLES bodycon dress hugs their curves and is delighted with the slimming gathers!

17. The simple and clean design of this mokoru dress looks so avant-garde!

