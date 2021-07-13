All Clothes Are Handmade: The Migrant Workers Behind Australian Fashion | Australian fashion

Thanks to the pandemic, many of us now know both the benefits and the dangers of working from home.

It’s an old hat in the clothing industry: For decades the Australian fashion industry has relied on the work of outside workers sewing in their living rooms, kitchens and sheds. This hidden workforce is mainly made up of new migrants who pick up orders by word of mouth.

For Emma Do, a fashion editor who has worked for Frankie and Broadsheet, it was an eye opener to discover Vietnamese names and faces behind many well-known brands.

I was like, wow, are Asians all the rage in Australia? she remembers. I was just used to seeing white designers being the face of everything.

As she learned more about outdoor work, she began to piece together memories. She remembers how her best friend in college gave her a free Sass & Bide t-shirt, because in the mid-2000s while her friend was in high school, her great aunt sewed them as an outside worker for the brand. (Sass & Bide were subsequently acquired by Myer, and list their current online manufacturing and sourcing policies).

During the lockdown, Do teamed up with illustrator Kim Lam to create Work from home, or may nh, a non-fictional graphic narrative book exploring the stories of Vietnamese workers past and present. Supported by the Australian Council for the Arts, the book launched in April 2021 with a limited edition. Its now already entered its third edition.

Lams’ parents both worked in textile factories and she was often looked after by outside workers who were growing up. She remembers the smell of machine oil, cold rooms with concrete or tiled floors (so it was easier to sweep away loose fibers), with SBS Vietnamese or Paris by Night in the background. Once she hit her head and an aunt pressed her cold sewing scissors to her forehead instead of an ice pack.

A timeline of the work of the Australian garment industry based on the graphic novel by Emma Do and Kim Lams.

For many new migrants, especially women, working from home offers an opportunity to earn money while juggling parental and family responsibilities. Often, work becomes a family affair.

My husband would help, and even my daughter would help trim, recalls Nguyet Nguyen, who worked from home as a machinist for over 20 years, starting in the late 1980s when her daughter was little. Shed learned to sew in Vietnam and she didn’t want to send her daughter to daycare.

Now an organizer of the textile, clothing and footwear industry within the manufacturing division of CFMEU, Nguyet has participated in the historic changes in the industry which have improved the conditions of homeworkers.