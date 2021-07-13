Connect with us

Fashion

All Clothes Are Handmade: The Migrant Workers Behind Australian Fashion | Australian fashion

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Thanks to the pandemic, many of us now know both the benefits and the dangers of working from home.

It’s an old hat in the clothing industry: For decades the Australian fashion industry has relied on the work of outside workers sewing in their living rooms, kitchens and sheds. This hidden workforce is mainly made up of new migrants who pick up orders by word of mouth.

For Emma Do, a fashion editor who has worked for Frankie and Broadsheet, it was an eye opener to discover Vietnamese names and faces behind many well-known brands.

I was like, wow, are Asians all the rage in Australia? she remembers. I was just used to seeing white designers being the face of everything.

As she learned more about outdoor work, she began to piece together memories. She remembers how her best friend in college gave her a free Sass & Bide t-shirt, because in the mid-2000s while her friend was in high school, her great aunt sewed them as an outside worker for the brand. (Sass & Bide were subsequently acquired by Myer, and list their current online manufacturing and sourcing policies).

During the lockdown, Do teamed up with illustrator Kim Lam to create Work from home, or may nh, a non-fictional graphic narrative book exploring the stories of Vietnamese workers past and present. Supported by the Australian Council for the Arts, the book launched in April 2021 with a limited edition. Its now already entered its third edition.

Lams’ parents both worked in textile factories and she was often looked after by outside workers who were growing up. She remembers the smell of machine oil, cold rooms with concrete or tiled floors (so it was easier to sweep away loose fibers), with SBS Vietnamese or Paris by Night in the background. Once she hit her head and an aunt pressed her cold sewing scissors to her forehead instead of an ice pack.

A timeline of the work of the Australian garment industry from Emma Do and Kim Lams' graphic novel
A timeline of the work of the Australian garment industry based on the graphic novel by Emma Do and Kim Lams.

For many new migrants, especially women, working from home offers an opportunity to earn money while juggling parental and family responsibilities. Often, work becomes a family affair.

My husband would help, and even my daughter would help trim, recalls Nguyet Nguyen, who worked from home as a machinist for over 20 years, starting in the late 1980s when her daughter was little. Shed learned to sew in Vietnam and she didn’t want to send her daughter to daycare.

Now an organizer of the textile, clothing and footwear industry within the manufacturing division of CFMEU, Nguyet has participated in the historic changes in the industry which have improved the conditions of homeworkers.

Instead of being paid piecework as contractors, Australian outside workers are entitled to hourly rates based on clothing estimate, as well as superannuation, sick leave, annual leave and all other award conditions received by on-site employees.

This significant victory came in 2012 and could perhaps be a lesson for today’s odd-job economy: the food delivery industry has recently been in the spotlight, accused of exploiting the migrant workers classified as subcontractors; on farms, reports indicate that piece rate payment has caused some workers to less than $ 2 an hour.

Our industry was one of the first to experience fictitious contracts, says Beth Macpherson, CFMEU’s national compliance manager for textiles, clothing and footwear. Hopefully the structure we have developed is something that other industries can build on.

Stories of Vietnamese garment workers in Australia
Stories of Vietnamese garment workers in Australia. Photography: Emma Do and Kim Lam

Despite these major changes to the price of the textile industry, Macpherson says illegal and exploitative practices sometimes make persist. Companies know they are doing the wrong thing, but they think no one will ever know because the worker is in hiding and does not speak English.

Union organizers are encouraging local businesses to undergo audit and accreditation through Ethical Clothing Australia to show they are committed to paying and treating workers fairly. Internationally, labor rights advocates urge big brands to re-engage in binding agreements such as the Bangladesh Accord, which will expire at the end of August.

For Do and Lam, it is important to draw attention to labor rights, but also to stress that exploitation is not the only story. While many of their outside workers interviewed were modest in their accomplishments, they were also proud of their skills, stoicism, and contribution to fashion.

There is dignity in being able to do something out of nothing, says Lam.

If there’s one thing she would like fashion lovers to remember, it’s that every piece of clothing is the result of human labor.

All the clothes are handmade. They are not produced by machines. They are all made by one person, even the ones from Kmart.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/jul/14/all-clothes-are-handmade-the-migrant-workers-behind-australian-fashion

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: