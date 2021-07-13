These versatile little black dresses are available for 30 hours on Amazon





The products in this story are independently selected and presented in an editorial manner. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission.

Tennille Murphy, a famous flight attendant and influencer behind the Instagram Account @thetennillelife_ and the Tenille’s life blog, has designed this collection of “timeless yet modern pieces that can be easily accessorized and worn on any occasion,” she said in a press release. She added that “each piece is designed with a mind-blowing factor to make you feel confident and sexy.” Plus, they’re flight attendant approved for ease of packing and travel.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the summer LBDs and raised tops available in sizes XXS to 3X from this limited edition collection.

As one of the most customizable dresses in the collection, this black wrap-effect midi dress has adjustable straps and an adjustable tie on the back. It has a deep V-neckline with gathers at the front and is fitted at the torso before flaring at the waist. You can pair this dress with flat sandals and a tote bag for a casual daytime look or dress it up with on-trend heels and jewelry for a night out.

Buy it! The Drop Women’s Black Faux Fur Midi Dress by @thetennillelife_, $ 54.90; amazon.com

If you prefer the look of longer dresses check out this long knotted dress. Available in black and White, the dress has a V-neckline with diagonal topstitching under the bust and spaghetti straps that tie at the back. It also has a sexy cutout and elasticated waist in the back, and it’s fully lined, so you don’t have to worry about how transparent your underwear is.

Buy it! @Thetennillelife_’s Black Tie-Back Maxi Dress for Women, $ 59.90; amazon.com

In addition to the different clothing styles in this collection, you will also find this wrap top with long sleeves and collar with gathered details on the sides which is available in black and white. It has a V-neckline, buttoned cuffs, and a fabric tie that you can fasten in the front or back, depending on the complete outfit you choose. You can wear the top professionally with high waisted pants or go for a more casual look with a brightly colored midi skirt or jeans.

Buy it! The Drop Women’s White Wrap Top from @thetennillelife_, $ 44.90; amazon.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/style/amazon-the-drop-tennille-murphy-summer-dresses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos