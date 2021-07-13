Oxytocin Levels May Indicate Parenting Style In Men: Study





Men’s prenatal brains could be used to predict their parenting style, according to a small study.

Those with higher levels of oxytocin in the blood had a more baby-centered approach.

This is the first study to analyze oxytocin levels and brain activation in fathers.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Levels of oxytocin, the so-called love hormone, and activation in parts of the brain may help predict how men will behave as parents, a small study conducted in Developmental psychobiology shown. Much has been studied about the connection between new moms and their newborns, but this new study looked at 39 men during their partners’ pregnancy and then again three months after giving birth. A test asked participants how or why a task was performed. During this test, an MRI recorded the areas of the brain that were activated in future fathers. The men also provided blood samples to record their levels of oxytocin, the hormone that in women triggers labor and lactation and in men has a role in moving sperm. Oxytocin is also associated with trust, empathy and relationship building. Three months after giving birth, the men returned for a parental philosophy questionnaire. According to USC Dorsive, men whose brains showed more activation in “theory of mind” areas of the brain reported having a more empathetic parenting style after childbirth. Theory of Mind is the foundation for social interaction, helping to predict needs and interpret behavior. Both of these are essential when dealing with infants, given their lack of verbal communication. Those with a greater theory of activation of the mind also had a higher level of oxytocin in their blood. These fathers reported a more baby-focused parenting style, tracking cues of what a baby needs and having more physical closeness. So by analyzing a man’s brain before he becomes a parent, we may be able to predict what his parenting style will be. “Our study suggests that prenatal neuronal activation in regions of mind theory appears to be linked to a postpartum father’s self-reported approval of an intuitive parenting style,” said Sofia Cardenas, a psychology PhD student at USC Dornsife and lead author of the study. We still don’t fully understand how men’s brains prepare for parenthood, Darby Saxbe, associate professor of psychology and corresponding author of the study, told USC. This study could help reframe the idea that mothers can connect with their newborns in ways fathers cannot. “There is some really promising research suggesting that empathy can actually be trained and taught,” Saxbe said.

