And just like that, fashion memes come to the forefront | Fashion





Iyears of recent memory, the most talked about fashion moments have also been the most memorable. The double-edged ability to make an impact in the dimensions of an Instagram square, while enjoying a second life as a visual and context-free gag has been absolutely essential. Jared Leto at Conor McGregor fight. Photograph: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC Last weekend, Jared leto went viral with the outfit he wore during Conor McGregor’s fight. Channeling Fred from Scooby-Doo, he wore a plunging black shirt with a crucifix, a blue scarf, and robotic-type sunglasses, he became a meme. It wasn’t much different from what he wore before (especially when he wore Gucci) but, out of context, that kind of fluid gender outfit in an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight drove these people crazy. wacky memes, suggesting Leto should either be selling essential oils, playing the jazz flute, or appearing in Pitch Perfect. Also this week, the new Sex and the City cast photo has become a meme (with Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy possibly making the best meme, referencing the role of Kim Cattralls in the 1980s movie Mannequin). Bella Hadid wearing her Schiaparelli lungs in gold in Cannes. Photograph: Broadimage / Rex / Shutterstock In 2021, if you haven’t become a meme, has it really happened? The idea of ​​taking a moment out of context and reusing it in a completely different digital environment isn’t new, but now fashion moments feel like they’re created to be enjoyable on both levels. Just a few years ago Moschino, Balenciaga, and Viktor & Rolf started exploring the fashion trend, but in 2021, fashion memes are even more essential, a vital part of the conversation as they weren’t. before. A single photo can create a viral moment, spark a cultural conversation and, for a fashion brand, potentially boost sales. The strongest visuals can create multiple meanings: think Bella Hadid wearing her golden Schiaparelli lungs on the Cannes red carpet; Kanye Wests head bag; The entire relationship of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox or Bennifer 2.0 takes place in photos. These duos can spark trends and cultural conversations with a manicured fingernail, cutout dress, and couple pairing outfits. With so many of us forced to have more screen time during the pandemic, anything happening without the rumble online seems trivial. And with the growth of NFTs and virtual clothing, the lines separating the viability of a moment in the real world versus the impact it has in digital are blurring. One of the biggest fashion winners of the past 18 months has been the Croc shoes. The whole Crocs phenomenon seems to be built on the idea of ​​the meme (think of the recent Croc-Balenciaga heel crossover) and the multiple meanings these shoes give to different generations. Gen Z loves them, millennials hate them and no one can stop talking about them. The company itself said it has used this Marmite sentiment it brings out in people to inform their campaigns. It is, one might suppose, a business model to learn and the future of fashion.

