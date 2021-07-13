Covid contracts have given the fashion industry a boost. Can he survive normalcy?





But Rothenberg-Saenz’s victory belies industry concerns about its future, just over a year after its production plants and model makers jumped into action to produce hundreds of thousands of PPE locally. . “Using the talent, factories and resources of the Garment District, New York City was able to produce PPE for hospital workers,” said Representative Carolyn Maloney, who held a discussion Monday to seek solutions. “Now, as we move into a post-pandemic world, it is essential to reinvest in the businesses that got us through the Covid-19 pandemic.” This includes dealing with not only the aftermath of the Covid-19 closures, but the same existential challenges that the industry faced before the pandemic, primarily that producing goods locally costs much more than importing them. Clothing manufacturing jobs in the city have been plummeting for decades. There were just over 9,000 before the pandemic began, a 90% drop since 1990. About half of the industry is still in Midtown, while the other half has moved to Brooklyn. and in Queens. The fashion industry is larger and stronger, with 900 urban businesses generating 180,000 jobs and $ 11 billion in wages, according to Maloney. The increase in spending related to Covid has been substantial. In fiscal 2020 and 2021, the city pledged a total of $ 8 billion in virus-related spending, according to Comptroller Scott Stringer. “A market has been created,” said Barbara Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance. “We had the capacity to respond to a market. But what happens when you don’t have a market? “ This means, for example, that Alexander Campaz, founder of Infinite Wave, a New York City development and production company, could not generate enough business to reach its capacity. He got two contracts with the city, he said, and was making 20,000 isolation gowns a week. “With another contract we could have won 80,000,” Campaz said. He bid but did not get more contracts. The current high level of spending by cities and states is not going to last. The city’s Covid spending is expected to drop to $ 4.95 billion next year and then to $ 456 million in 2025, Stringer said. In fact, the strategy of producing from local businesses to avoid supply chain crises may already have expired, Rothenberg-Saenz said. She said she had noticed that public and private institutions were instead turning over to foreign suppliers. The city’s other fashion companies continued to use a variety of strategies. This includes marketing their products as luxury goods, which are worth the cost of being made here, or as environmentally friendly as they bypass the typical, sometimes problematic fashion supply chain. Creating products close to home and on demand might be the best bet for survival, said Kay Unger, a fashion designer who has led the local industry in recent years. “With the congested supply chain,” Unger said, “we have the space to make less stuff on demand, and it costs the same with less waste.”

