



Last week, JCK dug in a recent Fashion business and McKinsey & Co. jewelry and watch industry report, which said male consumers represent an opportunity for brands to capture share in a relatively uncrowded market driven by an increasingly aesthetic non-gendered and high-profile influential celebrities, especially in Asia. This is a compelling idea in theory, but, as noted in our article, the real rigidity of the men’s jewelry category and its viability as a very lucrative opportunity for jewelers remains to be seen, although a number of Jewelry brands are branching out to include a gender-neutral line, and entire businesses are building on the allure of luxury cufflinks. In our chat, we checked the name of the contemporary fashion jewelry brand based in London and Mumbai, India. Misho, which has just released its very first collection for men, featuring classic chains, pearl bracelets, pearls, zodiac necklaces and signet rings. I think men’s relationship with jewelry has always been interesting, says founder and creative director Suhani Parekh. Traditionally, it was men who wore the most decadent jewelry. A glimpse of any Renaissance portrait, for example, often features men layered with pearls, diamonds, and gemstones. The same can be seen in India. Throughout the 1900s, in India and around the world, jewelry has always had a symbolic meaning of wealth, power, status and belonging. But I think the men of the past [also] wore their jewelry for the same reason that women appreciate it today, jewelry goes well with everything! Parekhs pieces for women, which are defined by affordable geometric and architectural designs, have been worn by celebrities such as Beyonc, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and Tracee Ellis Ross. Following the example of these sequins, a group of male and female devotees may soon be sporting Misho Manin the spirit of their Renaissance and Mughal-era ancestors. And based on the look of the pieces, who could blame them? Men’s jewelry may not be on your JCK Las Vegas shopping list for now, but be on the lookout to make the most of this moment. There is something brewing here, for sure. And it might be big. Top: Bauhaus model 5 ring in 22-karat gold-plated bronze, 7,500 rupees ($ 101); Misho Follow me on Instagram: @ aelliott718 Follow JCK on Instagram: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Twitter: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Facebook: @jckmagazine



