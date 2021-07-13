Soho House joins IPO club – WWD

One of fashion’s favorite haunts is planning to join the summer’s IPO rush.

And in doing so, Soho House’s parent company, Membership Collective Group Inc., revealed a company that pursues many of the same themes as fashion – following the lead of consumers (or members), obsessed with design, and seeking to connect the digital and the physical.

Like many fashion companies, she also has a pocket-sized funder in billionaire Ron Burkle and a lot of buzz, but also a lot of debt and plans to turn her growth and profile into profits – eventually. An IPO, which could value the company at more than $ 3 billion, could help accelerate its development.

Here, elements of the Soho House business that should resonate with the fashion crowd.

Members only

Like many modern fashion and beauty brands, Soho House has grown and matured following its customers and letting them lead the way.

In a letter to potential shareholders filed with the company’s IPO registration statement, Nick Jones, founder and CEO, outlined the philosophy that has built the company over 26 years.

“I am obsessed with making sure that our members are always at the heart of everything we do – we are nothing without them,” he said. “All I’ve ever wanted to do is continually improve membership and everything we’ve done has been led by our members. “

The approach has driven the concept of the city’s membership hotel to the country, around the world, in the housewares industry, retail and more.

“A large part of Soho House’s success is due to our ability to respond and adapt to changing lifestyle trends as well as the needs of our progressive and forward-thinking membership base,” said Jones.

The company has approximately 119,000 members, the majority of whom are from Soho House, which has 30 properties around the world. As of May 30, the company had a waiting list of more than 59,000 applicants.

Soho House member retention rates averaged 94% between and only declined 2 points, to 92%, during the pandemic.

Not just a house, a digital house

Going to a Soho House to stay, do some business, or have a drink is a rich physical experience, but the company is also looking to connect online while broadening its approach and seeking new locations.

Membership in the company’s Cities Without Houses is for people who live in places that do not have a physical home, but want to be able to access them on the road.

Jones said the program “gave us a proof of concept for a digital subscription, not tied to a physical space. Providing a new digital-only option will make our members truly global and diverse, allowing the best creators around the world to make meaningful connections with each other: from a producer based in Ghana to a 22-year-old screenwriter in West Hollywood, or the founder of ‘an emerging tech start-up in Jakarta to a digital designer in Beirut.

The CEO also describes the Soho House app as “a home in your pocket” and a “central destination for members to make reservations and payments, to connect with each other, and access video content and podcasts – created for our members by our members “.

Grow globally, think locally

Soho House has also been keen to project an aesthetic that is recognizable around the world, but also appropriate to its surroundings, giving travelers something familiar and local.

“While each home is unique, they each have a consistency in their architectural and interior style that defines the Soho House experience,” the company said in the IPO filing. “In every new home or site that we develop for our other brands, this style is interpreted according to local tastes and preferences, reflecting the culture of the respective city. “

The company – like everyone else – is also thinking about the future of where the work will be done, as vaccinations help turn the tide on COVID-19.

“We have observed a secular change in the way people live and work – with less time spent in traditional corporate offices and more time in social spaces that encourage creativity and mutual engagement,” said the society. “We believe these trends will only accelerate and the freedom to be able to choose where to live and work – especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic – is likely to have a significant impact on our target market.”

Streamlined spending

While the company has historically made significant investments to develop its homes, either by owning a portion of the property or investing in construction alongside the owners, Soho House has used its “high profile tenant” status to move into a “light development model to conserve and generate a better return on our capital.

This forces homeowners to fund development costs according to Soho House’s design specifications. Virtually all homes that open in the next three years will use this model.

“While our investment in our full-size homes has historically approached, or in some cases exceeded, $ 10 million, under our light asset model, we expect our contribution to the new opening. homes, made up mostly of pre-opening expenses and artwork, will fall in the $ 3-6 million range, ”the company said.

The boss and the bankers

While the company estimates it would raise $ 405 million under the share offering, more than half of that will be used to repay debt on its senior secured note facility. In total, the company has debt of $ 826 million, net of issue costs and excluding operating leases.

Despite the sale, Yucaipa Cos. Ron Burkle will keep his hand firmly on the wheel.

Thanks to Yucaipa, Burkle – who has touched on fashion with investments or loans to prominent names in the industry, including Sean John, Scoop, Zac Posen and Barneys New York – will continue to own 79 million class shares. B of Membership Collective with 58.1% of the votes.

More from WWD:

Authentic Brands IPO Brings New Vision to Wall Street

Levi’s kills pandemic with sales and profit gains

The purpose of CEO compensation, fashion is changing