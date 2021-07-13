House of Neighborly Service offers hundreds of free wedding and bridesmaid dresses – Loveland Reporter-Herald

The House of Neighborly Service seeks to help brides and nuptials find the perfect dress not only for less, but completely free.

The association will be donating hundreds of free wedding and bridesmaid dresses at its main location in central Loveland on Friday and Saturday to help ease the burden of wedding preparations.

Alma Blanco, head of the clothing program at HNS, said that with the impacts of the pandemic on the wedding season and the financial situation of people in general, it is important to help brides-to-be as much as possible.

I thought, well, I know during COVID a lot of weddings were postponed and now that we are opening up there have been people who have been hit hard, ”she said. Now is a good time to see if we can help some women with their dream wedding and help them with the burden of having to buy a wedding dress.

Blanco said the nonprofit dress collection has built up over the years. She said a local bridal shop had closed and donated her dresses to the organization. These are paired with the hundreds of other dresses previously offered by Macy’s for a free ball gown event.

On Friday, the clothing store in the HNS building will be transformed into a bridal boutique for brides-to-be, their friends and family to find the perfect dress, Blanco said.

The dresses, which remain in a storage room until they are ready to be tried on, range from classic to modern wedding style. Blanco said it would be a good way for women in the community to find the dress they want without having to spend a lot of money.

She said one of the things she looks forward to the most for the planned event, the nonprofit’s first, is seeing women come in and explore dresses, try them on and find the perfect one.

It’s the excitement I get, to see them try it on and go out and look at themselves in the mirror, ”Blanco said. ” That’s what I like.

As the gift draws closer, those involved are excited about what it will bring to the community. Jane Goss, a clothing assistant, said she thought the event was a great idea overall.

“We’ve had some tough times (recently),” she said. “So helping the community is really important. “

Boutique volunteer Karen Petty said seeing the dresses arrive was almost overwhelming for her, but she is thrilled to see it all set up and ready for the public.

She said giving dresses for free can take a significant financial burden on a woman getting ready to get married, which can mean a lot when planning something as expensive as a wedding.

“Being able to not have that expense for a wedding is huge,” Petty said. “The (dresses) we have are beautiful.”

Blanco said she was thrilled to be able to take the load off those planning a wedding and provide them with the dress they always wanted for free.

We’re here to help with the burden, to help ease the burden, for those who come in, ”she said. “Right now, with COVID, everyone has been affected in one way or another. This is what we are here for, this is how we can help.

The association will be donating dresses to HNS, 1511 E. 11th St., Fridays 4-7pm and Saturdays 9 am-4pm.