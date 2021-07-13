Fashion
Brunello Cucinelli reports strong first half sales and acceleration in men’s clothing
MILAN The year 2021 looks promising for Brunello Cucinelli SpA, as a namesake entrepreneur, also reported a strong acceleration in the men’s clothing category and a return to suits and good dress.
Cucinelli said the brand’s men’s collections are recovering even faster compared to women. The fall 2021 men’s collections are already showing some very interesting breakthrough figures, which one might consider somewhat surprising at this time of year. The comparison with our multi-brand customers confirms this great desire for novelty on the part of male customers, who are often described to us as disoriented in the face of a growing fashion component of the market offer, said Cucinelli.
The entrepreneur recalled that men are now looking for an even more sophisticated look, in which jackets again play a key role. We imagine that the pleasure of dressing well will also leave the suit, symbol of elegance by definition, but we believe that it must be reinterpreted in a modern, relaxed touch and free from previous formal canons.
The Italian luxury company on Tuesday released preliminary first-half revenue, comparing them to the same period of 2019, considering a comparison with the first half of 2020 of limited relevance given the closures and closings of many stores around the world, especially in the second quarter. Last year.
During the six-month period ended June 30, revenue increased by 7% to € 313.7 million, compared to € 291.4 million in the first half of 2019. Compared to the same period of the year last, sales rose 52.9%.
The company recorded 13.8% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021, reaching 149.1 million euros, compared to the same period in 2019.
We are particularly pleased with the results achieved during this semester and even more with the great attention we receive for our brand, said the Executive Chairman and Creative Director. Brunello Cucinelli. He said that the sales for the Spring 2021 collection have been very good, and the start of the Fall 2021 season confirms the wonderful sensations we had already felt when collecting orders, also touting the feedback received from the Spring Mens Collection. 2022.
He said he was proud of the next one collaboration with Oliver Peoples, controlled by Luxottica, which will allow the brand to launch its first capsule collection of glasses next October, as reported.
All these considerations allow us to view the second half of the year with fresh and very confident eyes, counting on excellent sales growth for the whole of 2021, in the order of 20% compared to 2020, and growth about 10%. percent in 2022.
Cucinelli said he expects his eponymous business to continue to grow in 2023, fully aligning with the goals of the first five-year period (2019-23) of the 2019-2028 10-year plan, which should lead us to double our revenues to around 1.1 billion euros in 2028.
Compared to the first half of 2019, sales in Europe increased by 9.2% to 95.9 million euros, representing 43.7% of total revenue, Italy included. Both local and physical purchasing enabled a strong performance, particularly in the Russian Federation, Central and Northern Europe and generally in second tier cities across Europe.
Cucinelli encouraged a return to physical shopping through the organization of a series of exclusive events in several stores around the world. The main European cities and capitals show a clear improvement in the second quarter, in part thanks to the reopening of stores, with a partial recovery in regional tourist flows. The company cited the expansion of the London and Parisian boutiques as contributing to the increase in sales.
Revenues in Italy fell 7.5% to 41 million euros, but saw a significant improvement in their performance in the second quarter, also thanks to the reopening of stores and the increased presence of customers in major cities.
Sales in the Americas increased 5.1% to nearly 100 million euros, recording marked growth in traffic and results in luxury department stores, after sales in specialty stores increased in the months previous ones.
Revenue in the Asian market climbed 19.7% to 76.8 million euros, representing 24.5% of the company’s total revenue, reporting even stronger increases in mainland China. The growth of domestic China, whose potential is at the forefront of our long-term plan, is driven both by purchases from traditional customers and by new customers, who approach our brand guided by their changing tastes. , their interest in the product and respect for the values our brand expresses, the company said on Tuesday. Macau’s results for the first half of the year were also positive; there has been a clear improvement in performance in Hong Kong, where we do not expect a gradual return to normal until after the borders reopen.
The Korean market has shown dynamism, while Japan was still penalized by the instability of traffic in department stores.
In the first half of 2021, retail sales increased by 10.3% to 165.3 million euros, compared to the first half of 2019, representing 52.7% of sales. In the second quarter, retail trade revenues increased 16.6% compared to the same period in 2019.
Cucinelli stressed that the growth of the company reflected the loyalty of the brands’ customers, the predominant domestic nature of our business in many markets and the contribution of new customers.
As of June 30, the retail network numbered 112 stores, up from 107 stores at the end of June last year.
The wholesale channel grew 4.9% to 148.3 million euros compared to the first half of 2019, representing 47.3% of the total.
Cucinelli, a strong supporter of the multi-brand channel, noted that there had been 10 conversions from direct management of branded stores to luxury department stores in the first six months of 2021.
With a continuous focus on the product, Cucinelli trumpeted the quality of the deliveries, which confirm the value and the valuable contribution of the solid productive structure of our company, with more than 350 artisan laboratories, all based in Italy, able to guarantee at the same time time a manual component of more than 50 percent in our collections, and a modern and reliable work organization. This organization has already enabled us in recent months to fully align with the ideal production timing, with a very significant advantage in deliveries.
