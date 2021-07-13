Why Team USA’s Men’s Basketball Could Be Struggling At Tokyo Olympics | Launderer report

On July 10, just before Team USA Basketball announced their first exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, popular NBA Twitter accounts took to the timeline to express their confidence in a starting lineup that included Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo.

Durant is twice MVP of the final. Lillard and Beal are both NBA All-Stars on several occasions. Tatum and Adebayo are emerging talents who both made it to the All-Star teams before their 23rd birthday.

So, it should come as no surprise that Rob Perez (perhaps more commonly known as the World Wide Wob) tweeted “Good luck, world” ahead of Team USA’s game against Nigeria. It hardly looked like a hot take when The Hoop Central wrote, “The American team’s starting lineup … unbeatable “followed by a fiery emoji.

And then the real game started. The Americans seemed determined to adopt a “your turn, my turn” style of attack with little effort on the other side. Nigeria, on the other hand, seemed connected, moved the ball and hit 10 three more than the USA team.

In the end, Nigeria won 90-87, beating the betting gap by a remarkable 31.5 points.

Two days later,behind Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and four other current NBA players, the Australian Boomers beat the United States, 91-83.

Now the team that was once a hugeprefer winning gold in Tokyo is 0-2 on the exhibition circuit. It’s still probably the safest bet in the business, but those two losses revealed issues that could make the medal race more precarious than expected.

List building

Nigeria head coach Mike Brown following the first loss diagnostic one of the problems that Team USA has to face.

“If you look at the talent pool that USA Basketball has to tap into, no country can match it,” he said. “The reality is, a lot of their talent, they kind of get together at the last second and say, ‘Go and win it. “And a lot of these other countries, they’ve been playing together since they were 14, 15, 16. And so, that has helped a lot, in my opinion, on the international stage.

It certainly helped the Australians too.

“The current core of baby boomers have been together for a decade,” The Athletic’s Tony jones tweeted after the game. “They integrate people like [Dante Exum], [Josh Green] and [Matisse Thybulle] in the next core, and Josh Giddey is the future. The Australian hoop is well placed … “

Cohesion and chemistry are key components of successful basketball, and they’re almost impossible to craft in days and weeks in a minicamp, especially when multiple players are doing a lot.

Lillard, Beal, Durant and Tatum are all gifted scorers, but they haven’t had the time to learn how to play together. A more natural table setter to involve everyone and promote the movement of the ball would have helped.

As J. Kyle Mann of The Ringer Put the: “…sprinkle [Trae Young], [Tyrese Haliburton], [LaMelo Ball] on that and the good times roll … “

One or two defensive wingers or guards would also have helped. The aforementioned starters in these positions are attacking talents from all over the world, but none of them are known to constantly switch games on the other end. Zach LaVine isn’t helping much there either.

Until Jrue Holiday arrives after the NBA Finals (which should make the difference), the team’s only defensive specialists are Draymond Green and Adebayo, both greats. There’s not much they can do to cover the perimeter, and they don’t take up as much space in the paint as, say, Jarrett Allen (who was a finalist to be part of the team).

And that leads to the next problem: great men. In this team, Jerami Grant is basically a 4 or 5, which gives Team USA a squad consisting of Adebayo, Green, Grant and Kevin Love. The top three are going to be undersized in some clashes, and Love has looked completely out of place in his limited minutes. He might have the size and the ability to pass to make sense on offense, but he’s going to be embarrassed in almost any defensive game.

Again, the additions of Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Devin Booker will help. This will remove selected team members from the main roster, add firepower, and boost defense.

But these two games and really, the last few years of international basketball have shown that hodgepodge rosters with little experience together are no longer a guarantee of winning gold.

International talents

The export of basketball to the world has done wonders for talent pools in international competitions.

In 1980-81, only2.1 percent of NBA players who logged at least 500 minutes were born outside the United States. By the 2000-01 season, that number had increased to 8.8. This season he has climbed to 22.4.

Three of the top four (and four of the top six) in the 2020-21 MVP vote were from countries other than the United States. The winner, Nikola Jokic, is not competing in Tokyo, but his rise is further proof of the game’s growth overseas.

The sixth, Luka Doncic, will be at the Olympics. And while his roster with Slovenia doesn’t have as much raw talent as that of Team USA, he has proven he can dominate NBA defensemen for three years now.

In the unique round of 16 format, it’s conceivable that a Herculean effort from Doncic and a few timely contributions from role players could push a team like Slovenia past Team USA.

Nearly 30 years of the 1992 Dream Team, Americans’ air of invincibility is gone. Most of the nations represented in the Olympic or FIBA ​​World Cup tournaments are led by NBA players with years of experience against the best of the US team. Some are now run by MVP candidates.

International style

In recent years, tricking referees to call fouls on totally unnatural moves has become commonplace in the NBA.Players often pump around the perimeter, put a defender in the air, launch sideways like a guided missile on contact, and are rewarded with free throws.

Tune in to those NBA Finals and you’ll likely see Chris Paul get ahead of a defender, stop on a dime (or sometimes, even back down into the defender), then hit the bridge like he’s taking a bump. professional wrestling.

A trip to the line is basketball’s most effective possession, and stars are often shameless in their attempts to make it happen.

But after years of successfully fooling NBA referees, many Team USA players are struggling to adjust to the more physical brand of defense played in FIBA ​​tournaments, for example. Chris haynesfrom Yahoo Sports.On the flip side, they’re called in for push-offs that NBA officials rarely call:

“Throughout games, several players, from Jayson Tatum to Bradley Beal, have watched officials after absences as they are used to receiving contact faults or being treated like stars in the NBA. Time Monday, Tatum was called up for an offensive foul on a drive when he pushed the defenseman lightly to the side with his right hand to create a split, a move that is consistently ignored in the NBA.

It should also affect NBA players from teams from other countries. But again, these guys have more international experience. Doncic, for example, was a rotation player for Real Madrid in 2015-16. Offering in EuroLeague and Liga ACB is much closer to what players will see at the Olympics than in the NBA.

Aside from Slovenia, most of the nations represented in Tokyo will also be more used to an egalitarian type system in attack. The disinterestedness and movement of the ball displayed by Nigeria and Australia are not outliers. And for an American team without a lot of defensive aces, covering up those attacks won’t be easy.

Ultimately, Team USA should always have a significant talent advantage over every team they face in Tokyo, especially when Holiday, Middleton and Booker are added to the squad.

In the past, Americans could show up, play a sort of pickup style, and sail for gold. They probably can’t anymore. But if they capitalize on those losses as learning experiences that inspire them to play a more connected brand of basketball on both ends of the court, they should still finish first.

However, the door is officially open for the rest of the world.