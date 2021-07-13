Marion Cotillard Goes Beach-Chic in a Flowing Cutout Dress, a Floppy Hat and Silver Sandals in Cannes





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Marion Cotillard continues to make the 2021 Cannes Film Festival her personal show. This afternoon, the Annette actress donned an elegant ensemble that is utterly perfect for a beach trip to the French coastline. More New Shoes Cotillard was spotted outside the Martinez Hotel in a flowy dress from Stella McCartney’s Fall 2021 collection. The short-sleeved Magnolia dress featured swirling pale pink and navy stripes, printed on durable viscose in a wavy pattern. The piece also sported a clean navy trim on the front, encircling an angular cutout. Cotillard accessorized with a small chic white quilted shoulder bag with black metal hardware from Chanel, complementing the light and dark tones of her outfit. She also paired the look with black circular sunglasses and a soft woven hat. Marion Cotillard arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Marion Cotillard arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com For the shoes, Cotillard donned a set of sandals in metallic silver. The pair featured multiple metallic silver straps, as well as a slightly raised wooden wedge heel. Their metallic tone added an elegant contrast to the Cotillards’ free-spirited dress, while complementing outfits in cooler tones in the same fashion. Strappy sandals have become a staple shoe this summer, appearing in flat and heeled styles on stars like Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid and Lizzo to name a few. Marion Cotillard arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Marion Cotillard arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Zoom on the Cotillards silver sandals. – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Since arriving in Cannes, Cotillard has continued his sharp dress record. Over the past few days, the Inception actress has been seen in blue and silver floral outfits. sequined dresses and an elegant black and white tie-up blouse and biker shorts, all by Chanel. The French brand is one of the Cotillards’ favorites, especially since it is one of its long-time ambassadors. More recently, Cotillard put a fashionable touch on the overalls in a striped outfit Chanels Cruise Collection 2021/2022. The story continues Marion Cotillard arrives at the Bigger Than Us photocall in Cannes. – Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA KCS Press / MEGA Cotillard has a dazzling experience in the fashion industry, as a front row actor and campaigner for top fashion brands. The La Vie en Rose star was once the face of Chanel’s iconic perfume # 5, and has also appeared in campaigns for Dior; she was also the 2008 face of the Lady Dior handbag. During Paris Fashion Week, she is often seen front row for big brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and Giorgio Armani, as well as Dior and Chanel. The actress is known for her elegant and adventurous sense of style, often wearing colorful, contrasting and oversized ensembles in addition to chic dresses and dazzling gowns from Giambattista Valli, Louis Vuitton and Ulyana Sergeenko. The Cotillards’ outfits are often accompanied by a collection of equally pointy footwear, including pointy toe ankle boots, combat boots, strappy sandals and pointy toe pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti, Aquazzura and Nicholas Kirkwood as well as many shoes from Chanel and Dior. Make an elegant statement in your summer looks with silver sandals, inspired by Marion Cotillard. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Nine West Halen sandals, $ 69. Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW Buy: Lucky Brand Darli Sandals, $ 55 (was $ 79). Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch Buy: Isabel Marant Snakeskin Effect Sandals, $ 208 (was $ 416). Click on the gallery for more best celebrity outfits of the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Launch gallery: 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet arrivals The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

