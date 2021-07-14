Court defends Marin’s conviction for murder of Italian officer – Marin Independent Journal

By Frances DEmilio / The Associated Press

ROME – An Italian court defends its conviction of two former Marin classmates for the 2019 murder of an unarmed Italian plainclothes policeman on a street in Rome, dismissing self-defense arguments as patently implausible.

Lawyers for the defendants received copies of written reasons for the Rome court sentences on May 5 and life sentences for Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, who attended Tamalpais High School on Tuesday. .

Italian courts are required, within 90 days of a verdict, to formally detail in writing why they decided on the verdicts and penalties, with their justification forming the basis for possible appeals from the defense or prosecutors.

Lawyers for the defendants were studying the document and did not immediately comment on the prospects for the appeal.

In a 346-page document signed Monday by trial presiding judge Marina Finiti, the court rejected defense arguments that the defendants did not know they were being approached by police near their hotel in the early hours of the 26th. July 2019. He rejected that the victim, Deputy Rifleman Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, who had just returned from his honeymoon, or his partner in civilian clothes did not identify as police officers.

Cerciello Rega was stabbed 11 times by Elder and his partner, Officer Andrea Varriale, sustained minor injuries in a fight with Natale-Hjorth before the Americans returned to their hotel.

The defendants were convicted of manslaughter, attempted extortion, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-type knife without cause.

In Italy, an accomplice in an alleged murder can also be charged with murder without actually having committed the murder. Both defendants have started serving life sentences, Italy’s harshest sentence.

Elder said Cerciello Rega attacked him without cause and was trying to strangle him. So he took out a knife he was carrying for his own protection and stabbed the policeman several times to get free.

How can the court not wonder why Vice Brigadier Cerciello, in service for over 20 years, all of whom spoke of his professionalism, dedication to work, his experience in the streets, his humanity, would have had to strangle Elder as a contested defendant? the court wrote.

The court was scathing in its dismissal of the main arguments of the defense, adding: And if the intention of the two officers was to kill, why wouldn’t Varriale have done the same with Natale, leaving a troublesome witness alive? ?

The officers were following an extortion attempt allegedly concocted by the Americans after an offer to buy cocaine in a nightlife district of Romes Trastevere that occurred hours before the knife attack.

The defendants said they paid 80 euros ($ 96) for the drug but did not receive it. In retaliation, the Americans seized a backpack belonging to the botched middleman of the agreements and demanded money and cocaine in return for the return of the bag and the cell phone it contained.

Both Americans testified that they believed Cerciello Rega and Varriale were thugs or thugs who showed up at the agreed meeting place instead of the middleman and acted in self-defense.

Varriale testified that both officers went to the rendezvous without their service weapons and both showed their police badges and told the Americans they were officers.

Ultimately, the only protection (the unarmed officers) at the moment was precisely this badge, the court wrote, noting that Cerciello Regas’ bloody wallet was later found.

Vice Brigadier Cerciello cannot offer his version, but his martyr body speaks for him and attests to Elder’s murderous fury, the court wrote.