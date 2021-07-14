Motor City Brewing Works opens second location in Detroit





Motor City Brewing Works, known for its popular Ghettoblaster Ale, opened a second store in Detroit on Avenue de la Mode à Livernois on Tuesday. John Linardos, Founder and CEO / Chairman, said the new 19350Livernois valve room has been in the works since 2018. Once a second retail operation was decided on, Linardos began to look to other “slim microbrewery” communities outside of Detroit, including Downriver. After:Little Caesars launches new pizza with plant-based pepperoni “But our hearts are there,” Linardos said. “I live here. Some of our employees live here … So we started to focus on Detroit again.” AndLinardos noted that other Detroit brands, such as Bucharest Grill and Slows Bar BQ, have had success with Detroit’s second locations. Long-standing businesses already present in Livernois, Fashion Avenue and the surrounding areas of Sherwood Forest, Palmer Woods, Green Acres and the UniversityDistrict have driven Linardos to the region. “Historically, there is already so much going on there,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for that. And the proximity of the neighborhoods. I saw the rich potential of a central mini-business district very within walking distance.” The attraction was also the building, which is very old and dates back to 1890 and was once the home of the Hunter House Supper Club. “It is a very unique building,” said Linardos. “Its architecture is nothing like what there is on the avenue. It looks a lot more structurally like the house behind us. Taproom’s new menu is a mix of starters, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches and brick oven pizzas. “It’s more about cooking with a small brewery,” Linardos said. They expect to have specialty beers and the location will accommodate home brewers. The new tasting room will feature Notorious, MCBW’s newest beer. Notorious, according to its label, is a double-rice IPA. Among the new dishes offered only at the Livernois bar are the vegetarian beef nachos, a charcuterie plate with a selection of salami and prosciutto as well as sides and the Banh Mi Oh My sandwich. Most of the pizzas from MCBW’s Canfield establishment will be available at the Livernois tasting room. The aim of the menu, said Linardos, is to be small and simple with fresh, locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. Everything from the brewery’s building design to its beer labels reflects its commitment to collaborating with local Detroit musicians and artists. After:Fewer than 40% of Michigan restaurants that applied for grants got one After:Roast reopens downtown; a truck serves lobster rolls; Costco ends senior hours In 2019, MCBW received $ 75,000 in support of the City of Detroit and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. Linardos’ first microbrewery location opened in 1994 on West Canfield in Midtown. It is considered the oldest operating brewery in Detroit. The brewery’s Ghettoblaster Ale, created in 1997, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The Livernois valve room location has a smaller brewing operation and most of the brewing will be done at the Canfield valve room. It joins the popular nearby restaurants Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles and Good Cakes and Bakes. The opening hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday (the bar is open until 10 p.m.), 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday (the bar is open until 11 p.m.) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday . For more information, visit motorcitybeer.com. Contact Detroit Free Press Culinary Editor Sue Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: 313-222-6872 or [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the free press.

